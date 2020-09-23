Wasteland 3: Patch 1.1.1 verbessert Stabilität, Balance und Koop-Modus

Die Entwickler schreiben: "Aber wir sind noch nicht fertig. Unser nächster Patch ist ein großer Patch, der Hunderte von Einzeländerungen enthält, darunter Korrekturen, Verbesserungen der Balance und die Reduzierung der Ladezeiten."
"Wasteland 3 - 1.1.1 Patch Notes
Performance and Stability
- We've made over a dozen individual changes aimed at improving performance and stability, especially on consoles.
- We're continuing work on additional improvements for future updates.
- Some slight load time improvements have been made.
- We're finalizing some more impactful load time reductions which you'll see in a future patch.
- Fixed an issue where if computer consoles were used during combat, game performance would decrease.
- Performance has been improved when using Precision Strike.
Co-op
- Load screen hangs (i.e. 33% load bug) have largely been resolved for co-op games.
-In a few cases the load bar may appear to be stuck at 33% but will eventually load after 5 or more minutes. We're aware and actively working to resolve these.
- Addressed an issue with the Direct Connect option that was preventing some guests from connecting to their hosts.
- Fixed crash that could occur in co-op while players engaged with Major Prasad.
- Players with different build versions are now blocked from playing with each other.
- [Xbox One] Resolved an issue where the user would not be able to join a second game if it was hosted by the same person.
Quests and Gameplay
- The Antiques Appraiser perk no longer triggers on Scrap.
-This closes a loophole in which Scrap could be simply bought and sold for a profit using the Antiques Appraiser perk. We found that in some cases the perk was giving players far too much money when Scrap was included.
-Of note, this change will not be reflected in the text descriptions until a subsequent patch.
- Antiques Appraiser now has a 5% chance to multiply the value of Junk by 40x, down from 50x.
- A persistent issue with the Fishlips encounter which would result in the game locking up has been resolved.
- Resolved an issue where the epilogue song would sometimes not play all the way through.
- Merchants now round up item values, instead of down. Buying in bulk is always better!
- Liberty’s Warbots are now immune to hacking, which should make her appropriately more challenging.
- Resolved an issue where the Survival Skill was granting Animal Whisperer abilities.
- Resolved an issue where some missions related to the Gippers were unable to be completed under specific conditions.
- Resolved an issue where players were being charged the correct amount of skill points on purchase, but the tooltip and the bar were using the wrong value to calculate/display the cost."
