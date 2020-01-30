Star Wars Battlefront 2: Update auf kommende Woche verschoben

Electronic Arts hat kurz vor Release des kommenden Updates zum Shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 einen "kritischen Fehler" im Code gefunden. Daher erscheint es nicht wie ursprünglich geplant am 30. Januar, sondern Anfang kommender Woche, so die Info im offiziellen Forum.
Ein neuer Build in den Tests des Pre-Release sähen bereits vielversprechend aus.
"Unfortunately, this is sometimes the reality in game development where testing continues right up until an update is deployed onto our live servers. Although disappointing, we feel that it is much better that we found the issue now, rather than have it slip through and make it to our live servers.
We’ll bring you a more concrete release window as soon as our pre-release work is complete and everything is in the green.
This update brings with it two new heroes, the offensive based BB-8 and the support orientated BB-9E. Both heroes come with 3 abilities as well as 3 passives, and yes BB-8 will be able to do the thumbs up emote.
The Age of Resistance will be joining Capital Supremacy, with two new Capital Ships; the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. We’re also bringing Ajan Kloss to Hero Showdown.
We also have a variety of balance changes as well as fixes and improvements on the way. Darth Vader will now be able to block while choking, Auto Players will be able to carry out melee attacks, Droidekas receive an increase to their shield health and VO announcers will now mention the era-appropriate heroes that spawn. Finn and Kylo Ren both have new emotes, which you can unlock via new milestones.
As soon as we have more news on the release of the BB Update we’ll be sure to let you know. As always, we thank you for your continued dedication and patience."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Community-Update Neuer Planet neue Modi und neue Verstaerkung
