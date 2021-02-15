 

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition für PC im Frühjahr; weitere Details zu Umsetzungen für PS5 und XBS

Metro Exodus
Publisher: Deep Silver
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
kein Termin
2021
15.02.2019
kein Termin
2021
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Nachrichten

von ,

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition für PC im Frühjahr; weitere Details zu Umsetzungen für PS5 und XBS

Metro Exodus (Shooter) von Deep Silver
Metro Exodus (Shooter) von Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Deep Silver
Im Frühjahr 2021 soll noch eine Enhanced Edition des Endzeit-Shooters Metro Exodus (ab 14,99 bei kaufen) für den PC erscheinen - und das neben dem Epic Games Store auch bei Steam und GOG. Das meldet Gematsu. Wer das Original bereits besitzt, erhält die Enhanced Edition gratis via Update.

Genauso sieht es auf PS5 und Xbox Series X|S aus: Auch hier erhalten Besitzer des Spiels auf PS4 und Xbox One ein kostenloses Upgrade auf die technisch aufgepeppte Next-Gen-Variante. Diese Fassungen sollen ebenfalls noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen.

Für die Enhanced Edition werden die Anforderungen entsprechend nach oben geschraubt: So benötigt man als Minimum eine Grafikkarte, die Raytracing wuppen kann. Auf den Konsolen stellt man neben schnelleren Ladezeiten u.a. die Unterstützung des haptischen Controller-Feedbacks und eine geringere Eingabeverzögerung in Aussicht.

Hier eine kurze Zusammenfassung, was 4A Games und Deep Silver bei der Enhanced Edition an Verbesserungen versprechen:

  • Full ray traced lighting throughout—every light source is now ray traced.
  • Next-gen ray tracing and denoising.
  • Next-gen temporal reconstruction technology.
  • Per-pixel ray traced global illumination.
  • Ray traced emissive surfaces with area shadows.
  • Infinite number of ray traced light bounces.
  • Atmosphere and transparent surfaces receive ray traced bounded lighting.
  • Full ray traced lighting model support with color bleeding and for every light source.
  • Advanced ray-traced reflections. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)
  • DirectX 12 Ultimate support (including DXR 1.1 and variable rate shading)
  • GPU FP16 support and thousands of optimized shaders.
  • Support for DLSS 2.0. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)
  • Addition of field of view slider to main game options.
  • 4K textures added to packages.
  • Further bug fixing / polish pass.

Auf der Xbox Series S strebt man eine Auflösung von 1080p an. Angaben zur Bildrate gibt es bisher noch nicht.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Metro 10th Anniversary Timeline Trailer

Quelle: Gematsu
Metro Exodus
