Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition für PC im Frühjahr; weitere Details zu Umsetzungen für PS5 und XBS

Genauso sieht es auf PS5 und Xbox Series X|S aus: Auch hier erhalten Besitzer des Spiels auf PS4 und Xbox One ein kostenloses Upgrade auf die technisch aufgepeppte Next-Gen-Variante. Diese Fassungen sollen ebenfalls noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen.
Für die Enhanced Edition werden die Anforderungen entsprechend nach oben geschraubt: So benötigt man als Minimum eine Grafikkarte, die Raytracing wuppen kann. Auf den Konsolen stellt man neben schnelleren Ladezeiten u.a. die Unterstützung des haptischen Controller-Feedbacks und eine geringere Eingabeverzögerung in Aussicht.
Hier eine kurze Zusammenfassung, was 4A Games und Deep Silver bei der Enhanced Edition an Verbesserungen versprechen:
- Full ray traced lighting throughout—every light source is now ray traced.
- Next-gen ray tracing and denoising.
- Next-gen temporal reconstruction technology.
- Per-pixel ray traced global illumination.
- Ray traced emissive surfaces with area shadows.
- Infinite number of ray traced light bounces.
- Atmosphere and transparent surfaces receive ray traced bounded lighting.
- Full ray traced lighting model support with color bleeding and for every light source.
- Advanced ray-traced reflections. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)
- DirectX 12 Ultimate support (including DXR 1.1 and variable rate shading)
- GPU FP16 support and thousands of optimized shaders.
- Support for DLSS 2.0. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)
- Addition of field of view slider to main game options.
- 4K textures added to packages.
- Further bug fixing / polish pass.
