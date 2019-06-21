 

My Friend Pedro: Startschuss für die bleihaltige 2D-Action auf PC und Switch - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
My Friend Pedro
Arcade-Action
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
20.06.2019
20.06.2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Fallout 76 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Project CARS 2 [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 1404: Königsedition [PC] - 3,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

My Friend Pedro: Startschuss für die bleihaltige 2D-Action auf PC und Switch

My Friend Pedro (Action) von Devolver Digital
My Friend Pedro (Action) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
DeadToast Entertainment und Devolver Digital haben die bleihaltige 2D-Action My Friend Pedro am 20. Juni 2019 für Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Auf Valves Download-Portal wird noch bis zum 9. Juli ein Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt (14,27 Euro statt 16,79 Euro). Die dortigen Nutzerreviews sind bislang "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 93 Prozent der über 760 Reviews positiv).

Zum Spiel selbst heißt es von den Machern: "My Friend Pedro ist ein gewalttätiges Ballett rund um Freundschaft, Fantasie und den Kampf eines Mannes, auf Geheiß einer empfindsamen Banane jeden auf seinem Weg zu vernichten. Der strategische Einsatz von Split-Zielvorrichtungen, Zeitlupe und dem guten alten stilvollen Fensterbruch schafft eine sensationelle Action-Sequenz nach der anderen in einem explosiven Kampf durch eine gewalttätige Unterwelt." Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)

Quelle: Devolver Digital / Steam

Kommentare

Serious Lee schrieb am
Auf eine seltsame Art faszinierendes Spiel :lol:
schrieb am