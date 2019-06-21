My Friend Pedro: Startschuss für die bleihaltige 2D-Action auf PC und Switch - 4Players.de

DeadToast Entertainment und Devolver Digital haben die bleihaltige 2D-Action My Friend Pedro
am 20. Juni 2019 für Nintendo Switch (eShop
) und PC (Steam
) veröffentlicht. Auf Valves Download-Portal wird noch bis zum 9. Juli ein Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis gewährt (14,27 Euro statt 16,79 Euro). Die dortigen Nutzerreviews sind bislang "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 93 Prozent der über 760 Reviews positiv).
Zum Spiel selbst heißt es von den Machern: "My Friend Pedro ist ein gewalttätiges Ballett rund um Freundschaft, Fantasie und den Kampf eines Mannes, auf Geheiß einer empfindsamen Banane jeden auf seinem Weg zu vernichten. Der strategische Einsatz von Split-Zielvorrichtungen, Zeitlupe und dem guten alten stilvollen Fensterbruch schafft eine sensationelle Action-Sequenz nach der anderen in einem explosiven Kampf durch eine gewalttätige Unterwelt."
Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)
Screenshot - My Friend Pedro (PC)