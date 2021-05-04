MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: Cross-Play bestätigt und Details zum großen Update

Das große Update, das für die bisherige Version von MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries erscheinen wird, soll über 30 Quality-of-Life-Anpassungen und neue Inhalte umfassen. Zu den Neuerungen gehören ein optionales Tutorial, ein neuer Story-Auftakt, Infanterie im Spiel, ein volles "360 LOD Radar", mehr extreme Bedingungen, eine bessere Computerintelligenz und zahlreiche Verbesserungen der Benutzeroberfläche. Der Preis von MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries wird am 27. Mai 2021 ebenfalls angepasst. Das Hauptspiel soll danach 29,99 Euro kosten.
Letztes aktuelles Video: XboxTrailer
Folgende Features nennt Piranha Games für die Erweiterung "Heroes of the Inner Sphere":
- "New Career Mode: Start a career from scratch in any of the great houses or import your progress from the original Campaign. Completely rebalanced so you can explore the Inner Sphere and build your merc company as you please. Expanded Inner Sphere Map that includes 61 total warzones (+18), 34 Industrial Hubs, and 55 quest lines (+11).
- Career Paths: Visit Cantinas to pick up jobs from the Inner Sphere's shadiest characters. Complete 5 different job types to unlock career path rewards including powerful and unique quirks that tweak properties of your mechs. Career paths work in both Campaign and Career mode!
- New mechs
- 7 new 'Mech chassis: Corsair, Vulcan, Charger, Hatamoto-Chi, Dervish, Champion, and Marauder II
- Adds 50 new variants including new variants for existing chassis
- New Missions
- Hunt down 7 new heroes and their hero mechs in the story driven Hero Quests.
- New music tracks that set a more diverse and epic tone to the game.
- New Procedural Mission type: Beachhead - capture the planets main communication garrison to enable a full planetary invasion while avoiding artillery strikes and taking out emplacements.
- New Extra Solar Moon Biome
- Zero Atmosphere Garrisons
- Artillery and Airstrikes
- Call in air support to deliver devastating bombardments, or use TAG/NARC on specific enemies for precision airstrikes
- New Weapons and Equipment
- ECM, EWECM - an Electronic Counter Measure creates a distortion bubble that jams opponents sensors and HUD and reduces their ability to detect you or target effectively. Use counter mode to disable an enemies ECM.
- BAP, EWAP - an active probe that allows sensors to detect hidden enemies in 360 degrees.
- MASC, Supercharger - gives mechs a short duration but incredibly powerful mobility boost.
- New Weapons: Chem Lasers, Short Burst Lasers, Mech Rifles."