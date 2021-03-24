Serious Sam 2: Update 2.90 bringt u.a. neue Waffen in die PC-Fassung

Nicht nur Serious Sam 4 hat heute auf dem PC Modding-Support bekommen. Zur Feier von 20 Jahren Serious Sam hat Croteam zusätzlich ein Update zu Serious Sam 2 (ab 26,00 bei kaufen) aus dem Jahr 2005 veröffentlicht (siehe Steam). Update 2.90 wurde von Nathan Brown (Modder von Serious Sam 2 und langjähriges Croteam-Mitglied) erstellt und bietet eine Reihe von Verbesserungen im Spielablauf sowie zwölf bisher unveröffentlichte Multiplayer-Maps - so der Hersteller.
Neu dabei sind u.a. "Dual-Wielding, Enemy Multiplier und neue Waffen". Für die Original-Xbox dürfte das Update vermutlich nicht mehr veröffentlicht werden. Hier das komplette Changelog für den PC:
"Serious Sam 2 Update 2.90 Changelog
What’s new:
- Sam can now wield a brand new weapon called the BeamGun (aka The Ghost Buster from the original Serious Sam design document)
- Enemy multiplier option is now available in singleplayer and co-op. Go, create your own Legion System in Serious Sam 2.
- Duke it out on 12 previously unreleased multiplayer maps, coming to you straight from the dusty basement at Croteam HQ. Those include Yodeller, Stadium, Hole, Desert Temple, and more.
- A brand new Flame-Thrower weapon is now available to all you modders out there, and so is the napalm item, so you can feed it.
- Sam finally learned to dual wield all of his toys. That’s pretty cool if I do say so myself.
- You know what else is cool? The ability to sprint. Well, Sam can do that now, too.
- He can also Rocket Jump, just like in the classics.
- Get lost no more with the brand new Enemy, NPC, and Objective radar.
Stability and performance fixes:
- Fixed the notorious profile corruption issue. It’s been five million years, but we got there.
Gameplay changes and fixes:
- The RollerBall in “The Road to Ursul” level will no longer self destroy!
- Uzis firing speed has been doubled and the damage per bullet reduced from 10 to 9. Such balance!
- Fixed statistics menu not showing correctly when skipping movies.
- Colt Reloading has been added.
Visual changes:
- Hud, menu, and mic textures have been upscaled by 2x!
- All fonts are now available in shiny high definition, thanks to the House Of Sam.
- Improved animations for the Chainsaw, Rocket, and Grenade launchers.
- Screen and Bullets animation fix for Minigun.
- Menu fonts no longer force proportional shadow direction and shadow distance in the menu parameters.
- Fixed mapping for the Uzi weapon mesh.
- Fixed mapping for the Minigun weapon mesh.
General changes:
- Crosshair selection has been added, and it comes with different color and size options!
- New menu image and menu music have been added!
- Added a new "Special Thanks" section to the Extras menu.
- MODDING – Added the ability to specify mouse cursors.
- MODDING – Added saved cvars to show/hide the cheats info, and paused message.
- MODDING – Added debug menu available in the editor to control debug variables. Invoked with the '.' key.
- MODDING – Added "sam_bSkipMovies" saved cvar to skip the level intro and outro movies. Applies during gameplay and also stops the menu "attract" movies from playing.
- MODDING – Added visible version of Entity ID to the Serious Editor 2 entity properties panel.
- MODDING – Added ability to specify mouse cursors (In the Serious Editor)."
Letztes aktuelles Video: GameplayTrailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,
