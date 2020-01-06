Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception: Erscheint gleichzeitig mit Mask of Truth im Januar für den PC

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception und das Sequel Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth kommen auf den PC: Beide Teile der Rollenspielserie sind auf Steam (hier und hier) für einen Release am 23. Januar gelistet. Als Publisher fungieren DMM Games und ShiraVN, Entwickler ist Aquaplus. Im PS4-Test zu Mask of Deception resümierte Jens:
"Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception ist eine an sich stimmige Mischung aus Visual Novel und Taktik-Rollenspiel, deren Fokus aber ganz klar auf der Erzählung liegt. Ich würde sogar schätzen, dass gut 90 Prozent der Spielzeit aus Lesen bzw. Zuhören besteht."
Zu Mask of Truth erläutert die Steam-Beschreibung:
"The final chapter of the Utawarerumono series!
Yamato and Tuskur—two nations' fates hang in the balanceâ¸º
For almost two decades, this series of tactics-RPG visual novels has been beloved by Japanese fans for its spectacular music, art, characters, and story. Now it finally returns to its origins on PC.
The riddles and questions of the past are answered here.
Features
- 50+ hours of story and gameplay
- Thoughtful, slick, and active tactics-RPG combat
- New Co-op Final finisher moves to slay your enemies in style
- All-new, customizable mouse-and-keyboard controls and adjustable resolution
- An unforgettable, evocative soundtrack.
- Catharsis"
Das Prequel Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen soll laut Gematsu.com übrigens Anfang 2020 für PlayStation 4 (Disc und Download) sowie PlayStation Vita (Download) erscheinen.
