 

Nvidia Shield TV: Shield TV Experience Patch 8.1.1 mit GeForce-Now-Update

Nvidia Shield TV
Hardware
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
16.01.2017
16.01.2017
Nvidia Shield TV Experience Update 8.1.1 veröffentlicht

Nvidia Shield TV (Hardware) von NVIDIA
Nvidia Shield TV (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Nvidia hat das Shield TV Experience Update 8.1.1 veröffentlicht. Es enthält Fehlerbehebungen zur Verbesserung und zur Steigerung der Stabilität. Auch die Kompatibilität mit anderen Home-Entertainment-Geräten wird verbessert (inkl. Xbox Elite 2 Controller).

Darüber hinaus haben alle Shield-Besitzer einen Anspruch auf eine kostenlose GeForce-Now-Mitgliedschaft und für begrenzte Zeit steht ein Upgrade auf die Founders-Mitgliedschaft mit bevorzugten Zugriff auf die Server sowie längeren Sessions zur Verfügung. Die Shield-Besitzer können so Spiele wie Darksiders Genesis und Deliver Us To The Moon auszuprobieren, die ebenfalls mit dem Update zum GeForce-Now-Angebot auf Shield TV hinzugefügt wurden.  

Bug Fixes/Enhancements:
Display
  • Resolves issues detecting Dolby Vision on some Sony, Vizio, and Phillips TVs
  • Resolves cast playback issues when switching between HDR and SDR content
  • Fixes bug where screensaver would not be displayed in Netflix
  • Resolves issue where "Match Color Space" was not working properly on some TVs Reduces occurrences of red flashes when watching Dolby Vision content
  • Fixes bug where "Match frame rate" would not work on Dolby Vision content
  • Resolves brightness issue when playing Dolby Vision content on some Vizio TVs

Audio
  • Disabling "Fixed Volume" will now disable Dolby audio processing
  • Fixes bug where Atmos streams would still be detected even if non-Atmos content is played
  • Resolves issue where audio would not be heard on Vizio TVs when streaming from VUDU/Movies Anywhere
  • Adds 16-bit DAC support for Dolby Decoded content   
  • Resolves issue where audio passthrough was not available over USB DAC on 3rd party apps like KODI
  • Fixes bug when manually setting "Audio formats" would not be applied
  • Resolves audio routing issues when using multiple USB devices (e.g. webcam + USB DAC)
  • Adds support for Sanskrit USB DAC    
  • Resolves issue where PCM would be streamed if Dolby ATMOS is manually selected in "Available Formats"   
  • Displays correct audio stream name under and adds detection support for EAC_JOC(DD+) streams (Settings -> Status-> HDMI ->Audio Mode)
  • Fixes issue where audio would not play after enabling PCM output only mode (Available formats)

Network
  • Fixes stability issues when connecting to SHIELD from PC over network
  • Fixes bug where soft reboot would be seen when "Restart Wi-Fi" was selected

Accessories
  • Adds support for XBOX Elite 2 controller    
  • Add bluetooth support for WeChip G30 remote   
  • Adds IR volume control support for Logitech Z906 speaker system
  • Fixes crash issues when accessory update notification is seen
  • Fixes bug where IR control setup would fail on Samsung AVR/soundbars   
  • Resolves issue where remote locater would not work when SHIELD is asleep
  • Fixes bug where IR control would not function when Talkback is enabled
  • Fixes SHIELD Remote 2019 where battery would drain quickly when IR control enabled
  • Resolves issue where "send Menu command to app" was not working properly
  • Fixes bug where IR volume control would not work when enabled
  • Resolves pointer issue when using RS mouse on network captive portal registration
  • Fixes rare bug where pressing power button would not sleep SHIELD if video is playing
  • Improves SHIELD stability when connecting multiple Bluetooth devices

Other
  • Fixes bug where "Dolby Vision" quick setting is not updated according to display setting
  • Channels DVR app can now store recorded content over NAS
  • Resolves issue where pre-installed apps would disappear
  • Fixes issue where long press home would not bring up NVIDIA Share
  • Fixes bug where settings would crash when selecting system language
  • Adds message informing user AI upscaling not available on rooted/unlocked devices
  • Resolves issue where "Ok Google" hotword activation requires reboot
  • Resolves rare bug where Netflix would crash when invoking app switcher (double press home)
  • Improves text when displaying most recent SHIELD wake event (Settings -> About -> Status -> Uptime)     

Letztes aktuelles Video: Gaming

Quelle: Nvidia

