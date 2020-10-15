Marvel's Avengers: Patch 1.3.3: Weitere Inhalte, Bugfixes und DLSS-Unterstützung

Weitere Anpassungen:
- "Remote faction terminals have been added to outposts, which allow collection of faction assignments and villain sector bounties without the need to visit each faction coordinator in person.
- Extended pickup radius for reward drops.
- The ability to preview cosmetic vendor items.
- Option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.
- Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when subtitles are displayed.
- Movement speed increased in outposts when in Avengers Initiative
- AI companion improvements, including assistance when player needs to be revived
- Improved Mega Hive rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.
- Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug."
Das Change-Log findet ihr hier. Patch 1.3.4 ist bereits in Arbeit. Das Update verspricht Verbesserungen für "Schnelle Spiele", die Beuteverteilung und die Benutzeroberfläche.
