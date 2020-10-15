 

Marvel's Avengers: Patch 1.3.3: Weitere Inhalte, Bugfixes und DLSS-Unterstützung

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Marvel's Avengers
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
04.09.2020
04.09.2020
2020
04.09.2020
04.09.2020
2020
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Steam), Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Steam), Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Steam), Einzelhandel
Test: Marvel's Avengers
65
Test: Marvel's Avengers
62

“Starke Action und motivierende Charakterentwicklung - in einem technisch und inhaltlich unfertigen Spiel.”

Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Marvel's Avengers
62
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 42,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Industry Giant 2 [PC] - 1,75
  • For Honor [PC] - 6,90
  • Anno 1800 - Complete Edition [PC] - 49,99
  • Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition [PC] - 11,50
  • Anno 2070 Königsedition [PC] - 7,50

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Marvel's Avengers: Patch 1.3.3: Weitere Inhalte, Bugfixes und DLSS-Unterstützung

Marvel's Avengers (Action-Adventure) von Square Enix
Marvel's Avengers (Action-Adventure) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Für Marvel's Avengers (ab 42,99 bei kaufen) steht der Patch 1.3.3 zur Verfügung. Das Update verbessert die Stabilität, die Integrität der Speicherstände und die Wiederspielbarkeit einiger Missionstypen. Darüber hinaus kommen mit dem Außenposten "Substation Zero" (Wartable) und dem Missionstyp "Tachyon Rift" erste neue Inhalte ins Spiel. In den "Tachyon-Rift-Missionen" (Endgame) winkt "Cosmic Gear" als Belohnung. Voraussetzung ist allerdings ein Powerlevel von mindestens 140. Diese Missionen sind einmal pro Tag verfügbar und rotieren täglich. Außerdem unterstützt die PC-Version fortan DLSS von Nvidia (vier Qualitätsoptionen). Mit der KI-Upscaling-Methode kann die Performance des Titels deutlich angehoben werden.

Weitere Anpassungen:
  • "Remote faction terminals have been added to outposts, which allow collection of faction assignments and villain sector bounties without the need to visit each faction coordinator in person.     
  • Extended pickup radius for reward drops.     
  • The ability to preview cosmetic vendor items.     
  • Option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.     
  • Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when subtitles are displayed.     
  • Movement speed increased in outposts when in Avengers Initiative     
  • AI companion improvements, including assistance when player needs to be revived
  • Improved Mega Hive rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.     
  • Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug."

Das Change-Log findet ihr hier. Patch 1.3.4 ist bereits in Arbeit. Das Update verspricht Verbesserungen für "Schnelle Spiele", die Beuteverteilung und die Benutzeroberfläche.

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest

Quelle: Square Enix
Marvel's Avengers
ab 42,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am