Disco Elysium: The Final Cut mit mehr Inhalten und Sprachausgabe für nahezu alle Plattformen angekündigt

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut wird außerdem im März 2021 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 erscheinen - sowie auf Stadia. Die Umsetzungen für Xbox Series X|S und Switch sind für Sommer 2021 geplant. Darüber hinaus werden eine Collector's Edition und ein Vinyl-Soundtrack bei iam8bit angeboten.
Features:
- "New Political Vision Quests: Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.
- Full Voice Acting: All of the city's beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion.
- Improved Playability: Full controller support and customisation lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options. See the difference when playing in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.
- Real Role-playing: Customise your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools – from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new âideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation.
- Unprecedented Freedom: âDeath, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table in this open world. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything.
- Free Upgrade For All: The Final Cut will be available at no extra cost to all current owners of Disco Elysium. Original players expand their experience for free while new players can enjoy the new content from their first playthrough."
