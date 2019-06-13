Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms: Story-Trailer zum Action-Rollenspiel von Gamera und Chris Avellone - 4Players.de

 

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms
Action-Rollenspiel
2019
2019
Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms: Story-Trailer zum Action-Rollenspiel von Gamera und Chris Avellone

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (Rollenspiel) von Gamera Interactive
Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (Rollenspiel) von Gamera Interactive - Bildquelle: Gamera Interactive
Gamera Interactive hat anlässlich der E3 2019 ein neues Video zu Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms veröffentlicht. Darin gewährt man Einblicke in die Geschichte des zusammen mit Chris Avellone (u. a. Planescape: Torment, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance und Neverwinter Nights 2) entstehenden und vom Amiga-Klassiker Moonstone inspirierten Action-Rollenspiels, das noch 2019 für PC (Steam) und Xbox One erscheinen soll.

Neben vier spielbaren Rassen (Menschen, Elfen, Zwerge und Orks) werden über 40 Häuser und Clans mit individuellen Verknüpfungen und Hintergründen, ein Dutzend rekrutierbare Begleiter, ein lokaler Koop-Modus für bis zu vier Spieler sowie ein Hardcore-Kampfsystem versprochen. Die Entwickler bezeichnen ihr Spiel sogar als das "erste isometrische Souls-like".

Quelle: Gamera Interactive

