Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms: Story-Trailer zum Action-Rollenspiel von Gamera und Chris Avellone - 4Players.de

Gamera Interactive hat anlässlich der E3 2019 ein neues Video zu Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms
veröffentlicht. Darin gewährt man Einblicke in die Geschichte des zusammen mit Chris Avellone (u. a. Planescape: Torment
, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance
und Neverwinter Nights 2
) entstehenden und vom Amiga-Klassiker Moonstone inspirierten Action-Rollenspiels, das noch 2019 für PC (Steam
) und Xbox One erscheinen soll.
Neben vier spielbaren Rassen (Menschen, Elfen, Zwerge und Orks) werden über 40 Häuser und Clans mit individuellen Verknüpfungen und Hintergründen, ein Dutzend rekrutierbare Begleiter, ein lokaler Koop-Modus für bis zu vier Spieler sowie ein Hardcore-Kampfsystem versprochen. Die Entwickler bezeichnen ihr Spiel sogar als das "erste isometrische Souls-like".
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Story Trailer
Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC)
