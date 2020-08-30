 

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms: "Isometrisches Souls-like" auf 2021 verschoben; Versionen für PS4 und Switch bestätigt

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms
Publisher: All in! Games
2021
Nachrichten

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms - Das "isometrische Souls-like" wurde auf 2021 verschoben; Versionen für PS4 und Switch bestätigt

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (Rollenspiel) von All in! Games
Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (Rollenspiel) von All in! Games - Bildquelle: All in! Games
Der Releasetermin von Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms ist auf 2021 verschoben worden. Im gleichen Atemzug verkündeten Gamera Interactive und All in! Games, dass das Action-Rollenspiel auch für PlayStation 4 und Switch erscheinen wird. Bisher waren lediglich PC und Xbox One geplant.

Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms wird als ein Action-Rollenspiel mit einem Hardcore-Kampfsystem beschrieben. In den Kämpfen soll es daher auf die Fertigkeiten des Spielers ankommen. Die Entwickler bezeichnen ihr Spiel als das "erste isometrische Souls-like". Darüber hinaus soll eine tiefgängige Geschichte à Baldur's Gate und Pillars of Eternity geboten werden. Neben vier spielbaren Rassen (Menschen, Elfen, Zwerge und Orks) werden über 40 Häuser und Clans mit individuellen Verknüpfungen und Hintergründen, ein Dutzend rekrutierbare Begleiter mit eigenen Hintergrundgeschichten, unterschiedliche Kraftquellen des Charakters und ein lokaler Koop-Modus für bis zu vier Spieler erwähnt.

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Alaloth - Champions of the Four Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch, One)


Letztes aktuelles Video: gamescom 2020 Gameplay Trailer

Quelle: All in! Games

