Deep Rock Galactic: Modding-Support-Update steht bereit; Update 35 verschoben

- "Verified (for Base Game) mods are QoL mods that do not impact gameplay or audio, visual mods that improve accessibility, and localized versions of in-game graphics. Mods with the types: Cosmetics, Visual, and Audio automatically default to the Verified Category if they only modify cosmetic or audio files. This is automatically detected in-game.
- Approved (for Progression) mods are challenging or alternative game modes, changes to weapon stats, and mods that moderately alter gameplay elements while still retaining progression in line with the regular game.
- Sandbox mods are any mod that changes rewards or mission payout, and mods that directly unlock in-game items.
- Besides these three approval categories, we have two special categories: Cosmetics and Audio. These are mods that only change the appearance or sound of your local game. And they work the same way as Verified mods."
Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler bestätigt, dass sich das Update 35 verzögern und erst im vierten Quartal 2021 (Oktober bis Dezember) erscheinen wird. Es wird vier neue Waffen (Teaser) und einen neuen Missionstyp umfassen, der wesentlich größer als bisher geplant ausfallen soll. Patch 35 soll das bisher größte Update für die Weltraum-Bergbauer sein.