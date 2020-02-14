Panzer Corps 2: Beta für Vorbesteller datiert; Laufzeit 48 Stunden

Flashback Games und Slitherine haben ein konkretes Datum für die Beta von Panzer Corps 2 angekündigt, die exklusiv für die Vorbesteller des Taktik-Spiels ausgerichtet wird. Demnach darf man ab dem 18. Februar für 48 Stunden in die Panzer-Strategie hineinschnuppern.
Um eine Relation zu dem Zeitraum der Beta-Phase herzustellen, hat sich die PR-Abteilung bemüht, mit einem Augenzwinkern ein paar Vergleiche heranzuziehen, was man in 48 Stunden in der Welt der Videospiele anstellen könnte. Und die wollen wir euch selbstverständlich nicht vorenthalten:
1. Complete every possible ending of Mass Effect 3, including the as yet undiscovered full-chastity ending with no sex flings
2. Beat the single player campaigns in Call of Duty Black Ops, Black Ops 2, 3, 4, Infinite Warfare, WWII and (if we’re willing to skip lunches) Ghosts and Modern Warfare
3. Unlock the Career Criminal Achievement/Trophy in GTA V
4. Collect all 100 Feathers in Assassin’s Creed II – admit it, you’ve left this quest unfinished since 2009 too!
5. Fully explore five planets and two moons on the 18 quintillion available in No Man’s Sky
6. Watch the two hour-long Death Stranding ending sequence 20 times in a row to try and fully understand Kojima’s philosophy and teaching
7. Speed-run Metroid Prime 48 times to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records
8. Kill the Nameless King in Dark Souls 3, narrowly resisting the urge to destroy our joypad
9. Creating a character in Pillars of Eternity II – would the Costal Aumaua Barbarian Berserker be the best hero, or maybe we should try that Pale Elf Chanter Troubador combination?
10. Jump back in time to the golden era of videogames and finish Monkey Island 1 and 2, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders (all of which are available for few Euros/Pounds/Dollars from our friends at GOG.com)
Panzer Corps 2 erscheint am 19. März für PC. Vorbestellungen bei Steam sind weiterhin möglich - derzeit sogar mit einem Rabatt von 15 Prozent, wodurch der Preis von den regulären 58,99 Euro auf 50,14 Euro gesenkt wird. Das Angebot ist bis zum 15. März gültig.
