Bayonetta 3: Befindet sich laut Nintendo of America noch in Entwicklung

Bayonetta 3 wurde im Dezember 2017 für Switch bei den Game Awards angekündigt und seither herrscht Funkstille. Bei Plantinum Games wird noch an Project G.G. und an Babylon's Fall gearbeitet. Letzteres wurde auf der Messe gezeigt und hinterließ von der allgemeinen Konzeption als "Game as a Service" keinen so guten Eindruck (Details).
Bayonetta 3 is ‘progressing well’ behind the scenes despite a 3.5 year silence around the game, Nintendo execs have said.https://t.co/BJkE20X2VZ
— Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) June 18, 2021
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2017 Ankündigung