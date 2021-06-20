 

Bayonetta 3: Befindet sich laut Nintendo of America noch in Entwicklung

Bayonetta 3 befindet sich laut Nintendo of America noch in Entwicklung

Auch Bayonetta 3 gehörte zu den zahlreichen Spielen, die bei der E3 2021 durch Abwesenheit glänzten. In einem Interview mit GameSpot versicherten aber Bill Trinen (Senior Product Marketing Manager bei Nintendo of America) und Nate Bihldorff (Senior Director of Localisation), dass das Projekt noch immer in Entwicklung sei und laut Trinen sogar "sehr gute Fortschritte" machen würde. Er meinte, dass sie "die Dinge" gerne zeigen würden, wenn Entwickler und Publisher bereit wären, sie zu zeigen - und das war auf der E3 2021 noch nicht der Fall.

Bayonetta 3 wurde im Dezember 2017 für Switch bei den Game Awards angekündigt und seither herrscht Funkstille. Bei Plantinum Games wird noch an Project G.G. und an Babylon's Fall gearbeitet. Letzteres wurde auf der Messe gezeigt und hinterließ von der allgemeinen Konzeption als "Game as a Service" keinen so guten Eindruck (Details).


