 

Project Wingman: Luftkampf-Actionspiel hebt im Sommer 2020 ab - mit VR-Unterstützung

Project Wingman
Publisher: Humble Bundle
Release:
Project Wingman: Luftkampf-Actionspiel hebt im Sommer 2020 ab - mit VR-Unterstützung

Project Wingman (Simulation) von Humble Bundle
Project Wingman (Simulation) von Humble Bundle - Bildquelle: Humble Bundle
Project Wingman wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen, dies kündigten Sector D2 und Publisher Humble Games bei der PC Gaming Show 2020 an (Steam). Das Luftkampf-Actionspiel wird eine Einzelspieler-Kampagne und vollständige VR-Unterstützung bieten. Es sollen sowohl Neulinge als auch Spieler von Simulationen angesprochen werden.

"Dogfight, strike, and fly through combat zones based off an alternate history of Earth. Either over the cold waters of the Bering Strait, attacking tanks in the brutal deserts of the Orient, or diving through the Redwoods to strike targets of opportunity in the Pacific Northwest, across the oceans, above the scarred lands of the world, this war will take you from exotic battlefield to exotic battlefield, all while going up against odds way above your pay grade."


Features
  • "Fly in varied and exciting scenarios and locations unlike you’ve ever seen before
  • Engaging single player campaign
  • Over 20 different aircraft and over 40 unique weapons at your disposal
  • Fight different kinds of adversaries such as giant mechanized fortresses and railgun cannons
  • Test your skills in Conquest mode and fight against hordes of adversaries
  • Want a different Conquest experience? – Adjust it with modifiers to your liking
  • Beautiful 3D Volumetric clouds rendered with TrueSKY
  • Fully rebindable controls and HOTAS compatibility with DirectInput support
  • VR Support"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser-Trailer

Quelle: Humble Games

