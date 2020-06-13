Project Wingman: Luftkampf-Actionspiel hebt im Sommer 2020 ab - mit VR-Unterstützung

"Dogfight, strike, and fly through combat zones based off an alternate history of Earth. Either over the cold waters of the Bering Strait, attacking tanks in the brutal deserts of the Orient, or diving through the Redwoods to strike targets of opportunity in the Pacific Northwest, across the oceans, above the scarred lands of the world, this war will take you from exotic battlefield to exotic battlefield, all while going up against odds way above your pay grade."
Dangerrr zoneeee!
Project Wingman is the arcade flight-sim you've been waiting for, flying in this Summer! Oh, it also features FULL VR SUPPORT. @RB_Dev2
Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/WY8zKK8Dxb
Wishlist now: https://t.co/qXVARtBbbE
— Humble Games (@PlayHumbleGames) June 13, 2020
Features
- "Fly in varied and exciting scenarios and locations unlike you’ve ever seen before
- Engaging single player campaign
- Over 20 different aircraft and over 40 unique weapons at your disposal
- Fight different kinds of adversaries such as giant mechanized fortresses and railgun cannons
- Test your skills in Conquest mode and fight against hordes of adversaries
- Want a different Conquest experience? – Adjust it with modifiers to your liking
- Beautiful 3D Volumetric clouds rendered with TrueSKY
- Fully rebindable controls and HOTAS compatibility with DirectInput support
- VR Support"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser-Trailer