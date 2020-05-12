 

Ancestors Legacy: Echtzeit-Strategie wird im Juni für Switch umgesetzt

Ancestors Legacy
Publisher: 1C Company
Release:
22.05.2018
13.08.2019
11.06.2020
13.08.2019
Ancestors Legacy: Echtzeit-Strategie wird im Juni für Switch umgesetzt

Ancestors Legacy (Taktik & Strategie) von 1C Company
Ancestors Legacy (Taktik & Strategie) von 1C Company - Bildquelle: 1C Company
Das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel Ancestors Legacy wird am 11. Juni 2019 auch für Nintendo Switch erscheinen - das hat Entwickler Destructive Creations mitgeteilt. An genannten Tag erscheint die Download-Fassung im eShop, später soll auch eine physische Fassung folgen. Neu dabei sind die optionalen, auf den Switch-Bildschirm zugeschnittenen Touchscreen-Kontrollen.

Screenshot - Ancestors Legacy (Switch)

Screenshot - Ancestors Legacy (Switch)

Screenshot - Ancestors Legacy (Switch)



"ANCESTORS LEGACY MAIN FEATURES:
  • Precise controls with native controller support (optional touch screen controls);
  • Four playable nations in an extensive single-player campaign inspired by historical events;
  • Various modes of intense skirmish battles;
  • Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience, and morale;
  • Cinematic battle camera view that puts you right in the center of the action;
  • Streamlined resource management and village construction."

Unseren Test der PC-Version (Mai 2018) findet ihr hier: Mit Ancestor's Legancy inszenieren Destructive Creations actionreiche Echtzeit-Strategie im Stile von Company of Heroes im Mittelalter. Statt mit MG 42, Jagdpanther oder Sherman geht es hier mit Armbrust, Axtkämpfern und Rittern ins brutale Gefecht. Können die blutigen Schlachten im Test überzeugen?

Quelle: Pressemitteilung Destructive Creations
Ancestors Legacy
