Ancestors Legacy: Echtzeit-Strategie wird im Juni für Switch umgesetzt

"ANCESTORS LEGACY MAIN FEATURES:
- Precise controls with native controller support (optional touch screen controls);
- Four playable nations in an extensive single-player campaign inspired by historical events;
- Various modes of intense skirmish battles;
- Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience, and morale;
- Cinematic battle camera view that puts you right in the center of the action;
- Streamlined resource management and village construction."
Unseren Test der PC-Version (Mai 2018) findet ihr hier: Mit Ancestor's Legancy inszenieren Destructive Creations actionreiche Echtzeit-Strategie im Stile von Company of Heroes im Mittelalter. Statt mit MG 42, Jagdpanther oder Sherman geht es hier mit Armbrust, Axtkämpfern und Rittern ins brutale Gefecht. Können die blutigen Schlachten im Test überzeugen?
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer