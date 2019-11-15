Xbox Game Pass: ID@Xbox bringt zahlreiche Indie-Spiele gleichzeitig zum Launch in den Abo-Service - 4Players.de

In einem neuen Trailer werden nicht nur Spielszenen gezeigt, sondern man kündigt auch an, dass dank der Initiative ID@Xbox 19 Indie-Titel gleichzeitig zur Veröffentlichung in regulären Shops auch bei Game Pass zur Verfügung gestellt werden sollen.
Hier eine Übersicht der Spiele, die in den kommenden Monaten in den Service aufgenommen werden:
- Carrion (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Cris Tales (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Cyber Shadow (Konsole & PC)
- Darksiders 3 (Konsole & PC)
- Double Kick Heroes (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Edge of Eternity (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Final-Fantasy-Franchise (Konsole & PC)
- Final Fantasy 7
- Final Fantasy 8: Remastered
- Final Fantasy 9
- Final Fantasy 10: HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy 10-2: HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy 13
- Final Fantasy 13-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13
- Final Fantasy 14 (Online) soll später ebenfalls folgen.
- Final Fantasy 15
- Forager (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Haven (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- It Lurks Below (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Levelhead (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Konsole)
- My Friend Pedro (Konsole & PC)
- PHOGS (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- SkateBIRD (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Streets of Rage 4 (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Scourge Bringer (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Supraland (Konsole) – ID@Xbox
- Tekken 7 (Konsole)
- Touhou Luna Nights (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox
- The Escapists 2 (Konsole)
- The Red Lantern (Konsole) – ID@Xbox
- The Red Strings Club (PC)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Konsole)
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole & PC)
- West of Dead (Konsole & PC)
- Yakuza-Franchise (Konsole & PC)
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Die folgenden Spiele der Xbox Game Studios sind ebenfalls im Xbox Game Pass enthalten:
- Bleeding Edge (Konsole & PC)
- Grounded (Konsole & PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Konsole & PC)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Konsole & PC)
- Tell Me Why (Konsole & PC)
- Wasteland 3 (Konsole & PC)
Im Gegenzug werden aber ab dem 30. November folgende Spiele aus der Game-Pass-Auswahl verschwinden:
Abzu (Konsole & PC)
Below (Konsole)
Football Manager 2019 (PC)
GRID 2 (Konsole)
Strange Brigade (Konsole)
Letztes aktuelles Video: X019 IDXbox Games Day One