Xbox Game Pass: ID@Xbox bringt zahlreiche Indie-Spiele gleichzeitig zum Launch in den Abo-Service - 4Players.de

Carrion (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cris Tales (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cyber Shadow (Konsole & PC)

Darksiders 3 (Konsole & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Edge of Eternity (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Final-Fantasy-Franchise (Konsole & PC) Final Fantasy 7 Final Fantasy 8: Remastered Final Fantasy 9 Final Fantasy 10: HD Remastered Final Fantasy 10-2: HD Remastered Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy 13 Final Fantasy 13-2 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 Final Fantasy 14 (Online) soll später ebenfalls folgen. Final Fantasy 15

Forager (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Haven (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

It Lurks Below (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Levelhead (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Konsole)

My Friend Pedro (Konsole & PC)

PHOGS (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

SkateBIRD (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Scourge Bringer (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

Supraland (Konsole) – ID@Xbox

Tekken 7 (Konsole)

Touhou Luna Nights (Konsole & PC) – ID@Xbox

The Escapists 2 (Konsole)

The Red Lantern (Konsole) – ID@Xbox

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Konsole)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole & PC)

West of Dead (Konsole & PC)

Yakuza-Franchise (Konsole & PC) Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2



Bleeding Edge (Konsole & PC)

Grounded (Konsole & PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Konsole & PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Konsole & PC)

Tell Me Why (Konsole & PC)

Wasteland 3 (Konsole & PC)

Microsoft hat im Rahmen der X019 zahlreiche Neuzugänge für seinen kostenpflichtigen Abo-Service in Aussicht gestellt, die in den kommenden Monaten der Bibliothek hinzugefügt werden sollen. Unter den mehr als 50 Titeln befinden sich auch einige Indie-Produktionen.In einem neuen Trailer werden nicht nur Spielszenen gezeigt, sondern man kündigt auch an, dass dank der Initiative ID@Xbox 19 Indie-Titel gleichzeitig zur Veröffentlichung in regulären Shops auch bei Game Pass zur Verfügung gestellt werden sollen.Hier eine Übersicht der Spiele, die in den kommenden Monaten in den Service aufgenommen werden:Die folgenden Spiele der Xbox Game Studios sind ebenfalls im Xbox Game Pass enthalten:Bereits neu verfügbar sind Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (PC), Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Konsole; in Kürze für PC), Hearts of Iron 4 (PC), LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Konsole), RAGE 2 (Konsole; in Kürze für PC), Remnant: From the Ashes (Konsole), The Talos Principle (Konsole & PC) und Tracks: The Train Set Game (Konsole & PC).Im Gegenzug werden aber ab dem 30. November folgende Spiele aus der Game-Pass-Auswahl verschwinden:Abzu (Konsole & PC)Below (Konsole)Football Manager 2019 (PC)GRID 2 (Konsole)Strange Brigade (Konsole)Letztes aktuelles Video: X019 IDXbox Games Day One