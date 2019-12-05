 

Xbox Game Pass: Dezember 2019: Die nächsten Spiele für PC und Konsole stehen fest - 4Players.de

Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
kein Termin
24.05.2017
Nachrichten

von ,

Xbox Game Pass - Dezember 2019: Die nächsten Spiele für PC und Konsole stehen fest

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die nächsten Titel angekündigt, die demnächst im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und im Xbox Game Pass für PC enthalten sein werden.

Xbox Game Pass für Konsole
05. Dezember
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

06. Dezember
  • Demon's Tilt
  • Wandersong

12. Dezember
  • eFootball PES 2020
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Pathologic 2
  • The Division

Ab dem 13. Dezember sind folgende Titel nicht mehr verfügbar:
  • Ashen
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange Season 1
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Kürzlich hinzugefügt:
  • Halo: Reach
  • Munchkin: Quacked Quest
  • The Escapists 2

Xbox Game Pass für PC
"Bald" verfügbar
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Demon's Tilt 
  • Europa Universalis 4
  • Faeria
  • Farming Simulator 17 (Landwirtschaftssimulator 17)
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Pathologic 2

Kürzlich hinzugefügt:
  • Halo: Reach

Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

4P|Marcel schrieb am
Das liegt daran, dass Microsoft selbst sehr vage mit den Terminen für Xbox Game Pass PC Titel umgeht.
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/04/ ... mber-2019/
Und
https://twitter.com/XboxGamePassPC/stat ... 6596513792
RBeckett schrieb am
Die News ist jetzt nicht so sonderlich aktuell, zumindest was den PC-Part betrifft.
My Friend Petro, der Landwirtschaftssimulator, Faeria und Europa Universalis IV sind inzwischen bereits verfügbar.
Swar schrieb am
Zum Glück habe ich mir My Friend Pedro noch nicht gekauft, PES 2020 ist bestimmt einen Blick wert, Demon's Tilt und Wandersong kenne ich noch nicht, ich frage mich wann Wolfenstein Youngblood in den Gamepass aufgenommen wird.
schrieb am