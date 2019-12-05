Xbox Game Pass: Dezember 2019: Die nächsten Spiele für PC und Konsole stehen fest - 4Players.de

Xbox Game Pass für Konsole
05. Dezember
- My Friend Pedro
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
06. Dezember
- Demon's Tilt
- Wandersong
12. Dezember
- eFootball PES 2020
- Overcooked! 2
- Pathologic 2
- The Division
Ab dem 13. Dezember sind folgende Titel nicht mehr verfügbar:
- Ashen
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange Season 1
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Kürzlich hinzugefügt:
- Halo: Reach
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- The Escapists 2
Xbox Game Pass für PC
"Bald" verfügbar
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Demon's Tilt
- Europa Universalis 4
- Faeria
- Farming Simulator 17 (Landwirtschaftssimulator 17)
- Human: Fall Flat
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- My Friend Pedro
- Pathologic 2
Kürzlich hinzugefügt:
- Halo: Reach
