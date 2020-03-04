Xbox Game Pass: Im März mit NBA 2K20 (Konsole), Pikuniku, Ori, Bleeding Edge (Beta) etc.

Demnächst im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
- 05. März - NBA 2K20
- 05. März - Train Sim World 2020
- 11. März - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 12. März - Pikuniku
- 13. März - State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- 13. bis 15. März - Bleeding Edge (Beta)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Shenmue
- Shenmue 2
- Thimbleweed Park
Seit gestern im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition in Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Demnächst im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
- Der Herr der Ringe: Adventure Card Game
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Ori and the Will of Wisps
- Pikuniku
- Train Sim World 2020
- 13. März – Bleeding Edge (Beta)
- 13. März – State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
- Apocalipsis
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Shenmue
- Shenmue 2
- Thimbleweed Park
- Titan-Quest: Anniversary Edition
Q: do the games ever stop
A: no
dates: https://t.co/6uzKb3kM0g pic.twitter.com/JzWl1lCzPB
— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 4, 2020