 

Xbox Game Pass: Im März mit NBA 2K20 (Konsole), Pikuniku, Ori, Bleeding Edge (Beta) etc.

Microsoft hat die nächsten Spiele bekanntgegeben, die in den nächsten Tagen im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und im Xbox Game Pass für PC verfügbar sein werden.

Demnächst im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
  • 05. März - NBA 2K20
  • 05. März - Train Sim World 2020
  • 11. März - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • 12. März - Pikuniku
  • 13. März - State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • 13. bis 15. März - Bleeding Edge (Beta)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Shenmue
  • Shenmue 2
  • Thimbleweed Park

Seit gestern im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
  • Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition in Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Demnächst im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
  • Der Herr der Ringe: Adventure Card Game
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Ori and the Will of Wisps
  • Pikuniku
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 13. März – Bleeding Edge (Beta)
  • 13. März – State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
  • Apocalipsis
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Shenmue
  • Shenmue 2
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Titan-Quest: Anniversary Edition

Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

P0ng1 schrieb am
Auch wenn Ori and the Will of the Wisps in den XBox Game Pass kommt, habe ich mir die Collector?s Edition vorbestellt. So einen tollen Entwickler wie die Moon Studios unterstütze ich gerne ... ;)
schrieb am