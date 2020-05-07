Xbox Game Pass: Ab Mai mit Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ und Final Fantasy IX

Als drittes Highlight nennt Microsoft für diesen Monat den Rollenspiel-Klassiker Final Fantasy IX, der ab dem 14. Mai zur Verfügung steht. Hier die Komplett-Übersicht an Neuzugängen in Mai:
- Bereits verfügbar – Moving Out
- Bereits verfügbar – Streets of Rage 4
- 7. Mai – DayZ
- 7. Mai – Red Dead Redemption 2
- 14. Mai – Final Fantasy IX
- 19. Mai – Fractured Minds (ID@Xbox)
- Schon bald verfügbar – Human: Fall Flat – Thermal DLC
- Schon bald verfügbar – Journey to the Savage Planet - Hot Garbage DLC
- 7. Mai – Grand Theft Auto V
- 15. Mai – Black Desert
- 15. Mai – Doom
- 15. Mai – Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
- 15. Mai – Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- 15. Mai – Metal Gear Survive
- 15. Mai – The Banner Saga
- 15. Mai – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
