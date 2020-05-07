 

Xbox Game Pass: Ab Mai mit Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ und Final Fantasy IX

Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
kein Termin
24.05.2017
Wie bereits im Vorfeld berichtet, wird im Mai Red Dead Redemption 2 in die Bibliothek des Spiele-Abos Xbox Game Pass aufgenommen - konkret steht der ausgezeichnete Western, der in unserem Test eine Wertung von 94% bekam und zum Spiel des Jahres 2018 ausgezeichnet wurde, ab dem 7. Mai zur Verfügung. Gleichzeitig schlurft auch das Survival-Spiel DayZ, das thematisch die Zombie-Apokalypse aufgreift, in die Spielauswahl.

Als drittes Highlight nennt Microsoft für diesen Monat den Rollenspiel-Klassiker Final Fantasy IX, der ab dem 14. Mai zur Verfügung steht. Hier die Komplett-Übersicht an Neuzugängen in Mai:

Gleichzeitig werden sich einige Titel aus der Spielebibliothek verabschieden. Hier die Auswahl inklusive des "Ablaufdatums":

Wie es bei Xbox Game Pass auf dem PC ausschaut, erfahrt ihr hier.

Warslon schrieb am
Black Desert war aber nicht lange drin.
schrieb am