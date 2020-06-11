 

Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge: No Man's Sky (Xbox/PC), Battletech (PC) und Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 (Xbox)

Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
kein Termin
24.05.2017
Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsole: Neuheiten und Abgänge im Juni 2020

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat eine Ladung neuer Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsole angekündigt. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), BattleTech (PC), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX (Konsole) und No Man's Sky (Konsole und PC). Die Vorabinstallation von Grounded (Xbox Game Preview auf Konsole und PC) ist ab dem 16. Juni möglich. Aber auch einige Titel werden aus dem Game-Pass-Aufgebot entfernt (siehe unten).

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC:
  • 11. Juni: Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
  • 11. Juni: Battletech (PC)
  • 11. Juni: Dungeon of the Endless (Konsole & PC)
  • 11. Juni: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX (Konsole)
  • 11. Juni: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)
  • 11. Juni: No Man's Sky (Konsole & PC)
  • 16. Juni: Grounded (Vorabinstallation, Xbox Game Preview) (Konsole und PC)
  • 18. Juni: Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled (Konsole & PC)
  • 18. Juni: Thronebreaker (Konsole)

Microsoft: "Xbox (Beta) App für Windows 10 Updates: Wir haben die Xbox (Beta) App für Windows 10 angepasst. Auf den ersten Blick hat sich wenig verändert, doch unter der Oberfläche sorgt der Wechsel von Electron zu React Native für einen Leistungsschub, wodurch sich etwa der Speicherverbrauch verringert. Zusätzlich profitierst Du künftig von einem vereinfachten Mod-Support für Spiele in der Xbox (Beta) App."

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass für Konsole und PC am 15. Juni:
  • Book of Demons (PC)
  • Everspace (Konsole & PC)
  • Resident Evil Revelations (Konsole)
  • Riptide GP: Renegade (Konsole & PC)
  • Riverbond (Konsole & PC)
  • Samorost 3 (PC)
  • Superhot (Konsole & PC)
  • Supermarket Shriek (Konsole & PC)
  • The Last Door: Season 2 (PC)
  • Die Stille des Windes (PC)

Quelle: Microsoft

