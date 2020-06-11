Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge: No Man's Sky (Xbox/PC), Battletech (PC) und Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 (Xbox)

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC:
- 11. Juni: Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
- 11. Juni: Battletech (PC)
- 11. Juni: Dungeon of the Endless (Konsole & PC)
- 11. Juni: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX (Konsole)
- 11. Juni: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)
- 11. Juni: No Man's Sky (Konsole & PC)
- 16. Juni: Grounded (Vorabinstallation, Xbox Game Preview) (Konsole und PC)
- 18. Juni: Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled (Konsole & PC)
- 18. Juni: Thronebreaker (Konsole)
Microsoft: "Xbox (Beta) App für Windows 10 Updates: Wir haben die Xbox (Beta) App für Windows 10 angepasst. Auf den ersten Blick hat sich wenig verändert, doch unter der Oberfläche sorgt der Wechsel von Electron zu React Native für einen Leistungsschub, wodurch sich etwa der Speicherverbrauch verringert. Zusätzlich profitierst Du künftig von einem vereinfachten Mod-Support für Spiele in der Xbox (Beta) App."
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass für Konsole und PC am 15. Juni:
- Book of Demons (PC)
- Everspace (Konsole & PC)
- Resident Evil Revelations (Konsole)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Konsole & PC)
- Riverbond (Konsole & PC)
- Samorost 3 (PC)
- Superhot (Konsole & PC)
- Supermarket Shriek (Konsole & PC)
- The Last Door: Season 2 (PC)
- Die Stille des Windes (PC)
Letztes aktuelles Video: X019 IDXbox Games Day One