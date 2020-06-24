 

Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge u.a. The Messenger (Xbox), Night Call (Xbox) und Observation (Xbox/PC)

Nachrichten

von ,

Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsole: Neuheiten und Abgänge Ende Juni 2020

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat eine Ladung neuer Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsole angekündigt. Zu den Neuzugängen im Rahmen von ID@Xbox gehören u.a. The Messenger (Konsole), Night Call (Konsole) und Observation (Konsole und PC). Aber auch einige Titel werden aus dem Game-Pass-Aufgebot entfernt (siehe unten).

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC:

  • 24. Juni: Night Call (Konsole)
  • 25. Juni: Observation (Konsole und PC)
  • 25. Juni: Streets of Rogue (Konsole & PC)
  • 25. Juni: The Messenger (Konsole)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass für Konsole und PC am kommenden Dienstag, 30. Juni:

    • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)
    • Die for Valhalla! (PC)
    • Life is Strange 2 (Konsole)
    • Metal Slug X (Konsole & PC)
    • Metro Exodus (Konsole & PC)
    • Neon Chrome (Konsole & PC)
    • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Konsole & PC)
    • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Konsole & PC)
    • The Flame in the Flood (Konsole & PC)

      Quelle: xbox.com

