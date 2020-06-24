Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge u.a. The Messenger (Xbox), Night Call (Xbox) und Observation (Xbox/PC)

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC:
- 24. Juni: Night Call (Konsole)
- 25. Juni: Observation (Konsole und PC)
- 25. Juni: Streets of Rogue (Konsole & PC)
- 25. Juni: The Messenger (Konsole)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass für Konsole und PC am kommenden Dienstag, 30. Juni:
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)
- Die for Valhalla! (PC)
- Life is Strange 2 (Konsole)
- Metal Slug X (Konsole & PC)
- Metro Exodus (Konsole & PC)
- Neon Chrome (Konsole & PC)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Konsole & PC)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Konsole & PC)
- The Flame in the Flood (Konsole & PC)
Letztes aktuelles Video: X019 IDXbox Games Day One