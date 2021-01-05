Xbox Game Pass: Die ersten Neuzugänge des Jahres 2021: Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und PES 2021 Season Update

Affiliate-Angebot

Neue Wochangebote bei Gamesplanet

u.a. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - 19,99 | Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition - 13,99 | Blackguards 2 - 1,50 | Cultures Northland + 8th Wonder of the World - 0,80 | Dead Rising 4 - 6,99 u.v.m.