Xbox Game Pass: Die ersten Neuzugänge des Jahres 2021: Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und PES 2021 Season Update

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- 07. Januar - eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android und Konsole)
- 07. Januar - Injustice 2 (Android, Konsole und PC)
- 07. Januar - The Little Acre (Android und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 14. Januar - Neoverse (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Januar - Torchlight 3 (Android und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 14. Januar - What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Januar - YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) ID@Xbox
Weitere Details zum eFootball PES 2021 Season Update findet ihr hier. Es folgen unsere Videotests zu Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und What Remains of Edith Finch.
Folgende Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Januar 2021:
- FTL: Faster Than Light (PC)
- My Friend Pedro (Konsole und PC)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Konsole)
- Tekken 7 (Konsole)
Microsoft: "Sorge für einen guten Start in 2021 und sichere Dir noch bis zum 25. Januar Deine ersten 3 Monate im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für nur 1 Euro!"