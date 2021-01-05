 

Xbox Game Pass: Die ersten Neuzugänge des Jahres 2021: Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und PES 2021 Season Update

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
15.09.2020
kein Termin
24.05.2017

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard [PC] - 7,99
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?! [PC] - 2,50
  • Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones [PC] - 2,50
  • Devil May Cry 5 - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 19,99
  • Dead Rising 4 [PC] - 6,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox Game Pass - Die ersten Neuzugänge des Jahres 2021: Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und PES 2021 Season Update

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die ersten Neuzugänge für den Xbox Game Pass im Jahr 2021 bekanntgegeben.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
  • 07. Januar - eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android und Konsole)
  • 07. Januar - Injustice 2 (Android, Konsole und PC)
  • 07. Januar - The Little Acre (Android und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Januar - Neoverse (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Januar - Torchlight 3 (Android und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Januar - What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Januar - YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) ID@Xbox

Weitere Details zum eFootball PES 2021 Season Update findet ihr hier. Es folgen unsere Videotests zu Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 und What Remains of Edith Finch.



Folgende Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Januar 2021:
  • FTL: Faster Than Light (PC)
  • My Friend Pedro (Konsole und PC)
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Konsole)
  • Tekken 7 (Konsole)

Microsoft: "Sorge für einen guten Start in 2021 und sichere Dir noch bis zum 25. Januar Deine ersten 3 Monate im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für nur 1 Euro!"


Quelle: Microsoft
Anzeige: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 45,58 ● RTX Grafikkarten bei Alternate lieferbar (3060 Ti, 3070, 3090) ● Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau (neue Edition) 322,00 ● Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung 49,30 ● Paper Mario - The Origami King (Switch) 49,99 ● The Outer Worlds (PS4) 24,24 ● Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) 29,99

Kommentare

Sif schrieb am
injustice 2 nice!
schrieb am