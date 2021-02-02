Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spiele-Ladung für Februar 2021

- 04. Februar - Ghost of a Tale (PC)
- 04. Februar - Project Winter (Android, Konsole und PC)
- 04. Februar - The Falconeer (Android, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Februar - Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- 11. Februar - Jurassic World Evolution (Android und Konsole)
- 11. Februar - Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android und Konsole)
- 11. Februar - Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android)
Neue Spiele via Cloud-Gaming (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) mit Xbox Touch Control auf Android-Geräten:
- Donut County
- Enter The Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Monster Sanctuary
- River City Girls
- Der Dunkle Kristall: Ära des Widerstands
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 1
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Touhou Luna Nights
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Yes, Your Grace
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 15. Februar - De Blob (Konsole)
- 15. Februar - World of Horror (PC)
- 16. Februar - Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Konsole)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday