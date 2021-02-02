 

Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spiele-Ladung für Februar 2021

von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spiele-Ladung für Februar 2021

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die nächsten Spiele angekündigt, die demnächst im Xbox Game Pass verfügbar sein werden.

  • 04. Februar - Ghost of a Tale (PC)
  • 04. Februar - Project Winter (Android, Konsole und PC)
  • 04. Februar - The Falconeer (Android, Konsole und PC)
  • 11. Februar - Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
  • 11. Februar - Jurassic World Evolution (Android und Konsole)
  • 11. Februar - Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android und Konsole)
  • 11. Februar - Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android)

Neue Spiele via Cloud-Gaming (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) mit Xbox Touch Control auf Android-Geräten:
  • Donut County
  • Enter The Gungeon
  • Fractured Minds
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • River City Girls
  • Der Dunkle Kristall: Ära des Widerstands
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 1
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Yes, Your Grace

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
  • 15. Februar - De Blob (Konsole)
  • 15. Februar - World of Horror (PC)
  • 16. Februar - Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Konsole)

Quelle: Microsoft
Kommentare

MiroKlose schrieb am
Nice!
Auf "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" und "Jurassic World Evolution" freue ich mich schon sehr!
BigSpiD schrieb am
Falconeer könnte was werden, der Rest spricht mich aber nicht an. Dann ists mal Zeit Ori1-2 nachzuholen :)
