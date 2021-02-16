 

Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Neuzugänge, inkl. Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous & Code Vein

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
15.09.2020
kein Termin
24.05.2017
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Crusader Kings 3 [PC] - 44,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall [PC] - 44,99
  • Stellaris [PC] - 35,99
  • Astra Exodus [PC] - 22,49
  • Tropico 6 [PC] - 44,99
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • Gigabyte G27F 27-Zoll Full-HD Monitor - 219,00
  • Logitech G402 Gaming-Maus - 39,- Euro
  • 2 Blu-rays für 15,- Euro

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Neuzugänge, inkl. Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous & Code Vein

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat eine weitere Ladung an Spielen bekannt gegeben, die noch im Februar die Bibliothek von Xbox Game Pass auf Konsole und PC bereichern sollen. Teilweise können die genannten Spiele auch über xCloud gestreamt werden.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
  • 18. Februar - Code Vein (PC)
  • 18. Februar - Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 18. Februar - Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 23. Februar - Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 25. Februar - Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 25. Februar - Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
  • 25. Februar - Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC)
  • 28. Januar - Yakuza Remastered Collection:
Abonnenten von Game Pass Ultimate können ab dem 18. Februar außerdem folgende Spiele mit Touchscreen-Steuerung über Cloud auf Android-Geräten spielen:

Bridge Constructor Portal
Morkredd
Neoverse
Nowhere Prophet
Spiritfarer
The Little Acre
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Folgende Spiele werden in Kürze die Abo-Bibliothek verlassen:

24. Februar:

  • Dirt 4 (Konsole) 


28. Februar:

  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Konsole und PC) 
  • Mother Russia Bleeds (PC) 
  • Oxenfree (Console and PC) 
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Konsole) 
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole und PC)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday

Quelle: Microsoft
Anzeige: Horace 7,49 ● WD Elements externe Festplatte 5TB 115,04 ● RTX Grafikkarten bei Alternate lieferbar (3070, 3080, 3090) ● Der Pate Bundle (T-Shirt und Tasse) 9,99 ● Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Gaming-Headset 119,99 ● Gigabyte G27F, 27 Zoll Full-HD, 144 Hz IPS 219,00 ● Railway Empire [Switch] 24,99 ● Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition 399,00 ● Emtec X250 SSD 512GB 51,99 ● Apple iPhone 12 Mini 649,00

Kommentare

Swar schrieb am
Yay Pillars of Eternity 2 habe ich noch gar nicht gespielt :)
Wreckfest kann ich empfehlen und Dirt 5 ist sehr unterhaltsam.
Creasy schrieb am
Pricedumping rules. Gibt es etwas geileres als wenn MS Spiele kaputt macht? Ich glaube nicht, ich hol mir dann mal wieder ne Pringles Packung für ne Woche Spiele für nen Euro. Gut, dass man kein Geld mehr für Spiele ausgibt (von Sony Exklusivtiteln abgesehen), wird sicher nur gut enden.
schrieb am