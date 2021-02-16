Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Neuzugänge, inkl. Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous & Code Vein

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- 18. Februar - Code Vein (PC)
- 18. Februar - Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- 18. Februar - Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 23. Februar - Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole)
- 25. Februar - Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Februar - Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
- 25. Februar - Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC)
- 28. Januar - Yakuza Remastered Collection:
Bridge Constructor Portal
Morkredd
Neoverse
Nowhere Prophet
Spiritfarer
The Little Acre
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Folgende Spiele werden in Kürze die Abo-Bibliothek verlassen:
24. Februar:
- Dirt 4 (Konsole)
28. Februar:
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Konsole und PC)
- Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)
- Oxenfree (Console and PC)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Konsole)
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole und PC)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday