Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Neuzugänge, inkl. Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous & Code Vein

18. Februar - Code Vein (PC)

18. Februar - Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole)

18. Februar - Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

23. Februar - Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole)

25. Februar - Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

25. Februar - Elite Dangerous (Konsole)

25. Februar - Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC)

28. Januar - Yakuza Remastered Collection:

Dirt 4 (Konsole)

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Konsole und PC)

Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)

Oxenfree (Console and PC)

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Konsole)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole und PC)

Microsoft hat eine weitere Ladung an Spielen bekannt gegeben, die noch im Februar die Bibliothek von Xbox Game Pass auf Konsole und PC bereichern sollen. Teilweise können die genannten Spiele auch über xCloud gestreamt werden.Bald im Xbox Game Pass:Abonnenten von Game Pass Ultimate können ab dem 18. Februar außerdem folgende Spiele mit Touchscreen-Steuerung über Cloud auf Android-Geräten spielen:Bridge Constructor PortalMorkreddNeoverseNowhere ProphetSpiritfarerThe Little AcreYooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairFolgende Spiele werden in Kürze die Abo-Bibliothek verlassen: