Xbox Game Pass: Die nächste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Octopath Traveler, Supraland und Empire of Sin

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- Jetzt verfügbar - Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März - Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März - Nier: Automata (PC)
- 18. März - Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
- 18. März - Torchlight III (PC)
- 25. März - Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März - Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März - Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC)
- 25. März - Supraland (PC)
- 25. März - Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. März - Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. April - Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 31. März – HyperDot (Konsole und PC)
- 31. März – Journey to the Savage Planet (Konsole)
- 31. März – Machinarium (PC)
