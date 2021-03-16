 

Xbox Game Pass: Die nächste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Octopath Traveler, Supraland und Empire of Sin

Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
15.09.2020
kein Termin
24.05.2017
von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Die nächste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Octopath Traveler, Supraland und Empire of Sin

Microsoft hat die nächsten Spiele angekündigt, die in den kommenden zwei Wochen dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden sollen.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
  • Jetzt verfügbar - Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
  • 18. März - Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
  • 18. März - Nier: Automata (PC)
  • 18. März - Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
  • 18. März - Torchlight III (PC)
  • 25. März - Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
  • 25. März - Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
  • 25. März - Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC)
  • 25. März - Supraland (PC)
  • 25. März - Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. März - Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 1. April - Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
  • 31. März – HyperDot (Konsole und PC)
  • 31. März – Journey to the Savage Planet (Konsole)
  • 31. März – Machinarium (PC)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday

Quelle: Microsoft
