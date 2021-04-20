Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für April 2021: MLB The Show 21, Second Extinction und Destroy All Humans!

Neu im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar - MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 22. April - Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. April - Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. April - Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April - Fable 3 (Cloud)
- 30. April - Fable Anniversary (Cloud)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 30. April - Endless Legend (PC)
- 30. April - For the King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April - Fractured Minds (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. April - Levelhead (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April - Moving Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April - Thumper (PC)
Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios werden direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar sein.