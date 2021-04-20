 

Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für April 2021: MLB The Show 21, Second Extinction und Destroy All Humans!

Xbox Game Pass
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
24.05.2017
15.09.2020
kein Termin
24.05.2017
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Nachrichten

Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für April 2021 mit MLB The Show 21, Second Extinction & Destroy All Humans!

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die zweite Spieleladung für den Xbox Game Pass im April 2021 angekündigt. Neben der Baseball-Simulation MLB The Show 21 von Sony (San Diego), die Reihe feiert übrigens ihre Xbox-Premiere, werden in der nächsten Woche noch Second Extinction (Game Preview; Koop-Shooter gegen mutierte Dinosaurier) und das Remake Destroy All Humans! (zum Test) hinzugefügt.

Neu im Xbox Game Pass
  • Jetzt verfügbar - MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 22. April - Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 28. April - Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 29. April - Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. April - Fable 3 (Cloud)
  • 30. April - Fable Anniversary (Cloud)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
  • 30. April - Endless Legend (PC)
  • 30. April - For the King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. April - Fractured Minds (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 30. April - Levelhead (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. April - Moving Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. April - Thumper (PC)



Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios werden direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar sein.


Quelle: Microsoft
