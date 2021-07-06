Xbox Game Pass: Im Juli 2021 mit UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 und Dragon Quest Builders 2

Spiele:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Going Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud)
- 8. Juli – Tropico 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – UFC 4 (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – The Medium (Cloud)
Updates und DLCs:
- Bis 3. August verfügbar – Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes Event
- Jetzt verfügbar – A Plague Tale: Innocence: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Astroneer: Jet Powered Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert: Corsair Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Gears 5: Operation 7 kostenloses Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Shroom and Doom Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – GreedFall: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 2 North Star
- Jetzt verfügbar – Zombie Army 4: Abaddon Asylum DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Steel Reign Update
Perks:
- Bis 15. Juli verfügbar – Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game - Early Access
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert – Special Gift Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends – Protocol 3 Weapon Charm
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Legends – Navy of the Realm
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 14. Juli – EA Sports UFC 2 (EA Play) (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Endless Space 2 (PC)
- 15. Juli – Downwell (PC)
- 15. Juli – CrossCode (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios sind direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar.
