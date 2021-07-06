 

Xbox Game Pass: Im Juli 2021 mit UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 und Dragon Quest Builders 2

Xbox Game Pass: Im Juli 2021 mit UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 und Dragon Quest Builders 2

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass können im Juli 2021 sowohl mit der Faust als auch dem Traktor Pfurchen ziehen: In Microsofts-Spiele-Abo werden in diesem Monat schließlich UFC 4 (Konsole) sowie der Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) aufgeboten. Ausschließlich per Cloud verfügbar ist Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud):

Spiele:

      Updates und DLCs:

        Perks:

            Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:

                Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios sind direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar.

                Quelle: Microsoft
