 

Xbox Game Pass: In der ersten Juli-Hälfte mit UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 und Dragon Quest Builders 2

Xbox Game Pass: In der ersten Juli-Hälfte mit UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 und Dragon Quest Builders 2

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass können in der ersten Juli-Hälfte 2021 sowohl mit der Faust als auch dem Traktor Pfurchen ziehen: In Microsofts-Spiele-Abo werden in diesem Monat schließlich UFC 4 (Konsole) sowie der Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) aufgeboten. Ausschließlich per Cloud verfügbar ist Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud):

                Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios sind direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar.

                4P|Jan schrieb am
                P0ng1 hat geschrieben: ?vor 42 Minuten Ist ja nicht der ganze Juli, sondern lediglich die ersten beiden Wochen. ;)
                Neben The Ascent freue ich mich im Juli vor allem auf Cris Tales.
                Auch der Microsoft Flight Simulator startet Ende Juli auf den Konsolen.
                Stimmt, "in der ersten Juli-Hälfte" passt besser, wurde korrigiert.
                P0ng1 schrieb am
                Ist ja nicht der ganze Juli, sondern lediglich die ersten beiden Wochen. ;)
                Neben The Ascent freue ich mich im Juli vor allem auf Cris Tales.
                Auch der Microsoft Flight Simulator startet Ende Juli auf den Konsolen.
                flopsy schrieb am
                Kein so guter Monat, finde ich ... aber immerhin kommt das vielversprechende "The Ascent" diesen Monat ja auch noch rein.
                schrieb am