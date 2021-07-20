 

Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für Juli 2021 mit Omno, Project Wingman und The Ascent

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für Juli 2021 mit Omno, Project Wingman und The Ascent

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die Spiele angekündigt, die in der zweiten Julihälfte im Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden. Außerdem wird die Unterstützung von Touch Control ausgeweitet.

  • Jetzt verfügbar - Battlefield 5 (Cloud) EA Play
  • Jetzt verfügbar - Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 22. Juli - Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 22. Juli - Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 22. Juli - Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 26. Juli - Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 26. Juli - Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 27. Juli - Microsoft Flight Simulator (Series X|S)
  • 29. Juli - Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 29. Juli - Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 29. Juli - Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 29. Juli - The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Folgende Titel unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android- sowie Apple-Smartphones und -Tablets:
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fable 2
  • Fable 3
  • Fuzion Frenzy
  • Gonner2
  • Joy Ride Turbo
  • Outlast 2
  • Steep
  • The Bard's Tale ARPG
  • The Bard's Tale 4
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Wild at Heart

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
  • 31. Juli - It Lurks Below (Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Juli - The Touryst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Juli - Undermine (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox Bethesda Showcase E3 2021

Quelle: Microsoft
