Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für Juli 2021 mit Omno, Project Wingman und The Ascent

- Jetzt verfügbar - Battlefield 5 (Cloud) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar - Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli - Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli - Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli - Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. Juli - Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud und Konsole)
- 26. Juli - Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud und Konsole)
- 27. Juli - Microsoft Flight Simulator (Series X|S)
- 29. Juli - Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli - Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli - Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli - The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Folgende Titel unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android- sowie Apple-Smartphones und -Tablets:
- Cities: Skylines
- Darkest Dungeon
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gonner2
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Outlast 2
- Steep
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale 4
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Wild at Heart
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 31. Juli - It Lurks Below (Konsole und PC)
- 31. Juli - The Touryst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Juli - Undermine (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
