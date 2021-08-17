Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für August 2021 mit Recompile, Psychonauts 2 und Myst

Weitere Spiele im August:
- 19. August - Recompile (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. August - Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. August - Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. August - Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 26. August - Myst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Folgende Titel unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android- sowie Apple-Smartphones und -Tablets:
- Hades
- Bloodroots
- Farming Simulator 19
- Going Under
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Peggle 2 (EA Play)
- Psychonauts
- Wasteland 2
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. August:
- Blair Witch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- NBA 2K21 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Stranger Things 3: Das Spiel (Cloud, Konsole und PC)