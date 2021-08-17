 

Xbox Game Pass: Zweite Spieleladung für August 2021 mit Recompile, Psychonauts 2 und Myst

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft meldet, dass Humankind im Laufe des Tages im Xbox Game Pass für PC erscheinen wird. Außerdem werden Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront 2 und Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order via Cloud spielbar sein. In der zweiten August-Hälfte geht es dann mit folgenden Spielen weiter.

Weitere Spiele im August:
  • 19. August - Recompile (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 19. August - Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 19. August - Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 25. August - Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 26. August - Myst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Folgende Titel unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android- sowie Apple-Smartphones und -Tablets:
  • Hades
  • Bloodroots
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Going Under
  • Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
  • Peggle 2 (EA Play)
  • Psychonauts
  • Wasteland 2
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. August:
  • Blair Witch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • NBA 2K21 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Stranger Things 3: Das Spiel (Cloud, Konsole und PC)


Quelle: Microsoft
