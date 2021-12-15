 

Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Dezember, u.a. mit Firewatch, Transformers Battlegrounds sowie Mortal Kombat 11

Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Dezember, u.a. mit Firewatch, Transformers Battlegrounds sowie Mortal Kombat 11

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die Spiele angekündigt, die in der zweiten Dezember-Hälfte im Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden, darunter u.a. Lake, Among Us, The Gunk sowie Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Jetzt verfügbar

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Diese Woche hat Xbox eine Menge Perks für Dich! Vergiss nicht, Deine Perks über die Perks-Galerie einzufordern auf deiner Xbox-Konsole, in der Xbox-App für Windows-PCs oder in der Xbox Game Pass-Mobil-App.
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite Multiplayer: ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Rogue Company - Season Four Perk Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Gems of War - Borealis Winter Bundle
  • 16. Dezember – Vigor: Make it Rain Bundle
  • 16. Dezember – Super Animal Royal: Xbox Exclusive Perks Bundle

Xbox Touch Control für weitere Spiele - spielbar ohne Controller via Xbox App auf PC, via Xbox Game Pass Mobile App auf Android-Smartphones und Tablets sowie auf iOS-Geräten.

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Dezember


