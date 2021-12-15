Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Dezember, u.a. mit Firewatch, Transformers Battlegrounds sowie Mortal Kombat 11



Jetzt verfügbar



Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Ark: Survival Evolved - Free Lost Island Map

Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb (Seasonal Adventures, Season 1)

Bis 4. Januar verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite Multiplayer: ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – Rogue Company - Season Four Perk Pack

Jetzt verfügbar – Gems of War - Borealis Winter Bundle

16. Dezember – Vigor: Make it Rain Bundle

16. Dezember – Super Animal Royal: Xbox Exclusive Perks Bundle

Xbox Touch Control für weitere Spiele

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Dezember

Microsoft hat die Spiele angekündigt, die in der zweiten Dezember-Hälfte im Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden, darunter u.a. Lake, Among Us, The Gunk sowie Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.Diese Woche hat Xbox eine Menge Perks für Dich! Vergiss nicht, Deine Perks über die Perks-Galerie einzufordern auf deiner Xbox-Konsole, in der Xbox-App für Windows-PCs oder in der Xbox Game Pass-Mobil-App.- spielbar ohne Controller via Xbox App auf PC, via Xbox Game Pass Mobile App auf Android-Smartphones und Tablets sowie auf iOS-Geräten.