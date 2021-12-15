Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Dezember, u.a. mit Firewatch, Transformers Battlegrounds sowie Mortal Kombat 11

Jetzt verfügbar
- Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- Townscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Konsole und PC)
- Among Us (Cloud, Konsole)
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 16. Dezember – Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Broken Age (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Firewatch (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – The Gunk (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Lake (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ark: Survival Evolved - Free Lost Island Map
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb (Seasonal Adventures, Season 1)
- Bis 4. Januar verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Diese Woche hat Xbox eine Menge Perks für Dich! Vergiss nicht, Deine Perks über die Perks-Galerie einzufordern auf deiner Xbox-Konsole, in der Xbox-App für Windows-PCs oder in der Xbox Game Pass-Mobil-App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite Multiplayer: ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Rogue Company - Season Four Perk Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Gems of War - Borealis Winter Bundle
- 16. Dezember – Vigor: Make it Rain Bundle
- 16. Dezember – Super Animal Royal: Xbox Exclusive Perks Bundle
Xbox Touch Control für weitere Spiele - spielbar ohne Controller via Xbox App auf PC, via Xbox Game Pass Mobile App auf Android-Smartphones und Tablets sowie auf iOS-Geräten.
- Astria Ascending
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Dicey Dungeons
- Fae Tactics
- I Am Fish
- One Step From Eden
- Ring of Pain
- Sable
- The Gunk – Bald erhältlich
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Dezember
- eFootball PES 2021 (Cloud und Konsole)
- The Little Acre (Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)