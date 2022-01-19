Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Januar, u.a. mit Death's Door, Rainbow Six Extraction und Hitman Trilogy

Jetzt verfügbar
- Spelunky 2 (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Far: Changing Tides vorinstallieren
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 20. Januar – Death's Door (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Die Hitman-Trilogie (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Pupperazzi (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. Januar – Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)
- 20. Januar – Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Januar – Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Konsole und PC)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Warthog Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Raze Hell mit drei Cosmetic Packs
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Premium Trifecta Bundle
Xbox Touch Controls für weitere Spiele
- Anvil (Game Preview)
- Archvale
- Exo One
- The Forgotten City
- Nobody Saves the World
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Unpacking
- Death's Door (ab Verfügbarkeit)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Januar
- Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Prison Architect (PC)
- Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)