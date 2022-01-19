 

Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Januar, u.a. mit Death's Door, Rainbow Six Extraction und Hitman Trilogy

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von

Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im Januar, u.a. mit Death's Door, Rainbow Six Extraction und Hitman Trilogy

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Nachdem der Xbox Game Pass bereits in der ersten Hälfte des Monats um einige neue Spiele wie Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2 oder auch Outer Wilds erweitert wurde, ist nun auch die Liste für den restlichen Januar 2022 bekannt. So stehen u.a. der Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six Extraction oder das Arcade-Sportspiel Windjammers zeitgleich zum offiziellen Verkaufsstart zur Verfügung. Um welche Titel es sich handelt, haben wir in einer Liste für euch zusammengefasst.

Jetzt verfügbar

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox Touch Controls für weitere Spiele

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Januar


Quelle: Microsoft

