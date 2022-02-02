Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spieleladung im Februar u.a. mit Crossfire X, Besiege, Skul: The Hero Slayer und Telling Lies

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 3. Februar – Contrast (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – CrossfireX (Konsole)
- 10. Februar – Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Februar – Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Februar – Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Into the Wood-Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VII: Australia
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Xbox hat auch im Februar eine Reihe spannender Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks für Dich vorbereitet. Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Januar
- Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)