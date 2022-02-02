Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spieleladung im Februar u.a. mit Crossfire X, Besiege, Skul: The Hero Slayer und Telling Lies



Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Into the Wood-Update

Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VII: Australia

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Januar

Bis zum 17. Januar – Minecraft New Year’s Celebration

Microsoft hat die Spiele angekündigt, die in der ersten Januar-Hälfte des neuen Jahres im Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden, darunter u.a. Edge of Eternity, CrossfireX, The Last Kids of Earth and the Staff of Doom oder Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition.Xbox hat auch im Februar eine Reihe spannender Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks für Dich vorbereitet. Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks: