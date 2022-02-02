 

Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spieleladung im Februar u.a. mit Crossfire X, Besiege, Skul: The Hero Slayer und Telling Lies

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von (freier Redakteur),

Xbox Game Pass: Die erste Spieleladung im Februar u.a. mit Crossfire X, Besiege, Skul: The Hero Slayer und Telling Lies

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die Spiele angekündigt, die in der ersten Januar-Hälfte des neuen Jahres im Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden, darunter u.a. Edge of Eternity, CrossfireX, The Last Kids of Earth and the Staff of Doom oder Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition.

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Xbox hat auch im Februar eine Reihe spannender Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks für Dich vorbereitet. Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks:

    Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Januar



      • Bis zum 17. Januar – Minecraft New Year’s Celebration
      Quelle: Microsoft

      Kommentare

      Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
      schrieb am