Xbox Game Pass: Die erste März-Spieleladung, u.a. mit Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero und mehr

Jetzt verfügbar
- FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 3. März - Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 (Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. März – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox
- 10. März – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man's Sky: Sentinel Update
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- 3. März – EA Sports UFC 4: Fighter and Customization Bundle (Konsole)
- 9. März – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. März – Century: Age of Ashes: Hjørrani Savannah Bundle (Konsole und PC)
Xbox Game Pass – Abgänge am 15. März
- NieR: Automata (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- PHOGS! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Torchlight 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Surge 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)