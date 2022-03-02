 

Xbox Game Pass: Die erste März-Spieleladung, u.a. mit Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero und mehr

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Zum Start des neuen Monats hat Microsoft wieder zahlreiche Spiele vorgestellt, die in den nächsten Tagen im Xbox Game Pass zur Verfügung stehen werden. Darunter befinden sich Highlights wie Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, das erst vor wenigen Monaten von Square Enix veröffentlicht wurde. Darüber hinaus steht jetzt auch der Microsoft Flight Simulator via Cloud Gaming zur Verfügung und kann damit nun auf verschiedenen Geräten gespielt werden. Eine Liste mit allen Neuheiten haben wir unterhalb für euch vorbereitet.

Jetzt verfügbar

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox Game Pass – Abgänge am 15. März


Quelle: Microsoft

