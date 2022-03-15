Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im März, u.a. mit Weird West und Crusader Kings 3

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 17. März – Shredders (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 17. März – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. März – Tainted Grail: Conquest (Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 22. März – Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 24. März – Norco (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. März – F1 2021 (Konsole) EA Play
- 29. März – Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 31. März – Weird West (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Xbox Touch Controls für weitere Spiele
- Among Us
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Lumines Remastered
- Pupperazzi
- Rubber Bandits
- Spelunky 2
- Young Souls
- Telling Lies
- Undungeon
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 31. März – Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 31. März – Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. März – Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. April – Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts (PC)