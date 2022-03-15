Xbox Game Pass: Die zweite Spieleladung im März, u.a. mit Weird West und Crusader Kings 3



Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass



Xbox Touch Controls für weitere Spiele



Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

Nachdem der Xbox Game Pass bereits in der ersten Hälfte des Monats um einige neue Titel wie Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero oder auch Young Souls erweitert wurde, ist nun auch die Liste für den restlichen März 2022 bekannt. So stehen u.a. Weird West oder auch die Konsolen-Version von Crusader Kings 3 zeitgleich zum offiziellen Verkaufsstart zur Verfügung. Um welche Titel es sich handelt, haben wir in der nachfolgenden Liste für euch zusammengefasst.