Xbox Game Pass: Die neuen Inhalte im Mai

Auch im Wonnemonat schlagen wieder einige neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass auf, während andere naturgemäß das Angebot verlassen. Spannend ist vor allem ein Samurai-Abenteuer in elegantem Schwarz-Weiß, Trek to Yomi.
Bald verfügbare Spiele
- 5. Mai – Trek to Yomi (Konsole & PC)
- 5. Mai – Citizen Sleeper (Konsole & PC)
- 10. Mai – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Konsole & PC)
- 10. Mai – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Konsole & PC)
- 10. Mai – This War of Mine: Final Cut (Konsole & PC)
- 12. Mai – NHL 22 (Konsole) (EA Play)
Bereits verfügbare Spiele, Updates & DLCs
- NBA 2K22 (Konsole)
- Loot River (Konsole und PC)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India DLC
- Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2
- Stellaris 3.0 Update & Nemesis-Erweiterung
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- For Honor: Warmonger Hero
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade
- Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Gungoose Bundle
10. Mai
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Konsole)
15. Mai
- Enter The Gungeon (Konsole & PC)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole & PC)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Konsole und PC)
- Steep (Konsole)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Konsole & PC)
- The Wild at Heart (Konsole & PC)