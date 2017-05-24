Xbox Game Pass: Die neuen Spiele im Juni

Auch im Juni 2022 werden wieder einige neue Spiele zum Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt. Zu den Highlights zählt diesmal Assassin's Creed Origins.
Bald verfügbar
- 1. Juni – For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 2. Juni – Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juni – Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juni – Chorus (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juni – Disc Room (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juni – Spacelines from the Far Out (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator - Top Gun: Maverick Expansion
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Leviathan Expedition
- Bis zum 9. Juni – Sea of Thieves: Lost Sands Adventure
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- 7. Juni – Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe-Paket
- Jetzt verfügbar – Madden NFL 22: MUT MVP Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Eternal Return: Skins und Boosts Premium Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Slipknot Starter Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 15. Juni – Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 15. Juni – Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – GreedFall (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)