Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: Diverse und limitierte Fanatec-Angebote zum Black Friday

Compatible with PC, and can be made compatible with Xbox One and

Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel

Enables Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S compatibility when attached to any Fanatec wheel base

Regular Price: 549.95 EuroBF 2020 Price: 439.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)Limited to 2500 units worldwideRegular Price: 349.95 EuroBF 2020 Price: 279.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)Limited to 1000 units worldwideRegular Price: 399.95 EuroBF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)Limited to 1000 units worldwideRegular Price: 299.95 EuroBF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)Limited to 1000 units worldwideRegular Price: 299.95 EuroBF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)Limited to 1000 units worldwide