Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: Diverse und limitierte Fanatec-Angebote zum Black Friday

Hier die Übersicht laut Pressemitteilung:
CSL Elite Wheel Base + - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 399.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 2000 units worldwide
- Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
- Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel.
CSL Elite Racing Wheel - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 499.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 399.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 3500 units worldwide
- Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
- Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel.
CSL Elite F1 Set - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 699.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 559.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 2000 units worldwide
- Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
- Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel.
ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5
Regular Price: 549.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 439.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 2500 units worldwide
ClubSport Universal Hub for Xbox
Regular Price: 349.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 279.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
ClubSport Steering Wheel Porsche 918 RSR
Regular Price: 399.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula Carbon
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
Regular Price: 549.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 439.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 2500 units worldwide
- Compatible with PC, and can be made compatible with Xbox One and
- Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel
ClubSport Universal Hub for Xbox
Regular Price: 349.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 279.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
- Enables Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S compatibility when attached to any Fanatec wheel base
ClubSport Steering Wheel Porsche 918 RSR
Regular Price: 399.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula Carbon
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide