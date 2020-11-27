 

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: Diverse und limitierte Fanatec-Angebote zum Black Friday

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel
Entwickler: Fanatec
Publisher: Fanatec
02.06.2017
Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: Diverse und limitierte Fanatec-Angebote zum Black Friday

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel (Hardware) von Fanatec
Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel (Hardware) von Fanatec - Bildquelle: Fanatec
Wer beim recht kostspieligen Racing-Equipment von Fanatec ein paar Euro sparen möchte, erhält im Rahmen des Black Friday die Gelegenheit dazu. Der Peripherie-Hersteller aus Deutschland bietet ausgewählte Produkte mit einem Rabatt von 20 Prozent an - so lange der Vorrat reicht. Neben einzelnen Lenkradaufsätzen lassen sich auch Lenkrad-Basen und Komplett-Sets zum vergünstigten Preis erwerben. Wer dagegen auf der Suche nach einer separaten Pedalerie oder Hardware-Zusätzen wie Handbremsen oder Schaltwippen ist, wird bei den Angeboten leider nicht fündig.

Hier die Übersicht laut Pressemitteilung:

CSL Elite Wheel Base + - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 399.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 2000 units worldwide

  • Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
  • Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel. 



CSL Elite Racing Wheel - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 499.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 399.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 3500 units worldwide

  • Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
  • Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel.



CSL Elite F1 Set - Officially Licensed for PlayStation (works on PS4 / PS5)
Regular Price: 699.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 559.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US and AU regions)
Limited to 2000 units worldwide

  • Fully compatible with all PS4 and PS5 systems, and PC.
  • Can be made compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel.
ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5
Regular Price: 549.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 439.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 2500 units worldwide
  • Compatible with PC, and can be made compatible with Xbox One and
  • Xbox Series X|S when combined with an Xbox-licensed steering wheel

ClubSport Universal Hub for Xbox
Regular Price: 349.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 279.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
  • Enables Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S compatibility when attached to any Fanatec wheel base

ClubSport Steering Wheel Porsche 918 RSR
Regular Price: 399.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 319.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide

ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide

ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula Carbon
Regular Price: 299.95 Euro
BF 2020 Price: 239.96 Euro (20% discount also applies to US, AU, and JP regions)
Limited to 1000 units worldwide
    Quelle: Pressemitteilung
