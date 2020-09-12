 

PlayStation 5: Nächste Präsentation angekündigt: "PS5 Showcase" am 16. September ab 22 Uhr

PlayStation 5
Hardware
Entwickler: Sony
Publisher: Sony
Release:
Q4 2020
von ,

"PlayStation 5 Showcase" für den 16. September ab 22 Uhr angekündigt

Sony hat die nächste "PlayStation 5 Showcase" angekündigt. Am 16. September (Mittwoch) werden ab 22 Uhr diverse Neuigkeiten verkündet und mehrere Spiele gezeigt, die zum Verkaufsstart der PS5 und darüber hinaus veröffentlicht werden sollen. Die digitale Präsentation wird ungefähr 40 Minuten dauern. Gezeigt werden Titel von den Worldwide Studios von Sony (First Party) als auch von Drittherstellern. Ob Sony bei dieser Veranstaltung ebenfalls den Preis und den Termin der Konsole verkünden wird, ist noch unklar. Der Livestream wird u.a. auf www.Playstation.com/PS5 übertragen.


Microsoft wollte die kommende Woche übrigens auch zur Bekanntgabe von Preis und Termin von Xbox Series S und Xbox Series X nutzen, aber durch "die Leaks" wurde die Ankündigung entsprechend vorgezogen.


Akabei schrieb am
Das wird ein Rotzgerät.
lovestar schrieb am
Bin gespannt.
Würde die beiden Konsolen auch gerne mal im Betrieb hören. Wenn die playstation wieder wie eine Turbine hochdreht, bin ich raus.
Atlan- schrieb am
Leute das wird eh 499 ? und für die Digital 399 ?. Ich will endlich vorbestellen!
