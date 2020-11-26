 

PlayStation 5: Sony will noch 2020 weitere "Lagerbestände" ausliefern; "größter Konsolen-Launch aller Zeiten"

PlayStation 5
Konsole
Entwickler: Sony
Publisher: Sony
Release:
19.11.2020
Test: PlayStation 5
von ,

PlayStation 5 (Hardware) von Sony
PlayStation 5 (Hardware) von Sony - Bildquelle: Let's Go Digital (Devkit-Konzept)
Laut des offiziellen Twitter-Auftritts von PlayStation können sich PS5-Interessente Hoffnungen auf eine Konsole machen, die es noch 2020 zu ihnen nach Hause schafft (oder auch nur vor den Mops eines Scalpers). Sony bestätigt, dass "vorm Ende des Jahres weitere PS5-Lagerbestände zu den Händlern kommen":

Interessierte Käufer sollten mit ihren lokalen Händlern in Kontakt bleiben. Des Weiteren habe es sich beim Start der PlayStation 5 um "unseren größten Konsolen-Launch aller Zeiten" gehandelt, so Sony. Konkrete Zahlen gibt das Unternehmen vorerst aber nicht heraus.

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS5 Launch New Worlds To Explore Play Has No Limits

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt PlayStation
PlayStation 5
ab 1590,00 bei