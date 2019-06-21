Omen of Sorrow: Horror-Beat'em-Up für PC im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht; Demo verfügbar - 4Players.de

 

Omen of Sorrow
Beat-em up
Publisher: SOEDESCO
06.11.2018
von ,

Omen of Sorrow für PC im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht; Demo verfügbar

Omen of Sorrow von AOne Games ist mittlerweile auch für PC im Epic Games Store erhältlich (Preis: 15,99 Euro). Das Horror-Beat'em-Up ist ein "4-Tasten-Kampfspiel", inspiriert durch klassischen Horror, Fantasy sowie ikonische Mythen und Legenden. Auch eine Demo-Version mit Online-Funktionen und zwei Charakteren (die Auswahl rotiert) steht zum Download bereit.

"Omen of Sorrow ist ein kompetitives Kampfspiel in klassischer Fighting-Game-Machart, mit der das Erbe der Spielhallenautomaten dank innovativer Funktionen und neuer Mechaniken in modernem Glanz erstrahlt", schreiben die Entwickler.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Erzsbet Trailer Free Season 1 Character

Quelle: AOne Games, Epic Games Store
