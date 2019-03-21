The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel: Take Us Back: Vierte und letzte Episode steht an - 4Players.de

Am 26. März 2019 wird Skybound Games die vierte und letzte Episode "Take Us Back" aus The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel für PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One veröffentlichen. Eine Box-Version der finalen Staffel soll am gleichen Tag im Einzelhandel für PS4, Switch und Xbox One erhältlich sein.
"Clementine and AJ's journey is nearly at its end, but with an explosive cliffhanger before the finale, how will the survivors fare against foes both alive and undead? "
von Marcel Kleffmann,