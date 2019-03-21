The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel: Take Us Back: Vierte und letzte Episode steht an - 4Players.de

 

The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel
3D-Adventure
2018
14.08.2018
Alias: The Walking Dead: The Final Season
The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel - Take Us Back: Vierte und letzte Episode steht an

The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel (Adventure) von Telltale Games / Skybound Games
The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel (Adventure) von Telltale Games / Skybound Games - Bildquelle: Telltale Games / Skybound Games
Am 26. März 2019 wird Skybound Games die vierte und letzte Episode "Take Us Back" aus The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel für PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One veröffentlichen. Eine Box-Version der finalen Staffel soll am gleichen Tag im Einzelhandel für PS4, Switch und Xbox One erhältlich sein.

"Clementine and AJ's journey is nearly at its end, but with an explosive cliffhanger before the finale, how will the survivors fare against foes both alive and undead? "


NeAldorCyning schrieb am
Weiß vielleicht jemand wie es um die Verfügbarkeit der vorletzten Staffel für den PC steht bzw. wie es sich dort entwickelt?
Finde diese bei keinem der bekannten (großen) digitalen Vertriebsplattformen und möchte nicht auf "Keyseller-Sites" zurückgreifen.
schrieb am