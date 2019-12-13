The Wolf Among Us - Season 2: Wiederankündigung bei den Game Awards 2019 - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann, 13.12.2019 teilen teilen The Wolf Among Us - Season 2: Wiederankündigung bei den Game Awards 2019 The Wolf Among Us - Season 2 (Adventure) von Telltale Games - Bildquelle: Telltale Games Bei den Game Awards 2019 ist The Wolf Among Us - Season 2 offiziell wieder angekündigt worden. Das neue Abenteuer von Bigby Wolf und Snow White wird bei AdHoc Studio und Telltale entwickelt. Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards Teaser Trailer Oh hey... https://t.co/F0OYTkuCM9 — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 13, 2019