The Wolf Among Us - Season 2: Wiederankündigung bei den Game Awards 2019 - 4Players.de

The Wolf Among Us - Season 2
Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Telltale Games
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Alias: The Wolf Among Us 2
Spielinfo Videos  

Nachrichten

The Wolf Among Us - Season 2: Wiederankündigung bei den Game Awards 2019

The Wolf Among Us - Season 2 (Adventure) von Telltale Games
The Wolf Among Us - Season 2 (Adventure) von Telltale Games - Bildquelle: Telltale Games
Bei den Game Awards 2019 ist The Wolf Among Us - Season 2 offiziell wieder angekündigt worden. Das neue Abenteuer von Bigby Wolf und Snow White wird bei AdHoc Studio und Telltale entwickelt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards Teaser Trailer


