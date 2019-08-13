Biomutant: Atomic Edition und Collector's Edition angekündigt - 4Players.de

 

Biomutant
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Q3 2019
Biomutant Atomic Edition und Biomutant Collector's Edition angekündigt

Biomutant (Rollenspiel) von THQ Nordic
Biomutant (Rollenspiel) von THQ Nordic - Bildquelle: THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic hat zwei Premium Editionen von Biomutant angekündigt - wie schon bei Destroy All Humans! und Darksiders Genesis. Für 399,99 Euro wird die Biomutant Atomic Edition bei ausgewählten Händlern verfügbar sein. Die Biomutant Collector's Edition wird 109,99 Euro für PC und 119,99 Euro für Konsolen kosten.

Biomutant Atomic Edition:
  • Biomutant - Das Spiel
  • Detailliertes Diorama - 60 cm lang, 25 cm breit, 30 cm hoch
  • Steelbook
  • T-Shirt (Größe L/XL)
  • Übergroßes Mousepad (80 cm x 35 cm)
  • Stoff-Artwork (DIN A1)
  • Soundtrack
  • Premium-Box



Biomutant Collector's Edition:
  • Biomutant - Das Spiel
  • Figur des Spielhelden
  • Stoff-Artwork (DIN A1)
  • Soundtrack
  • Premium-Box



Screenshot - Biomutant (PC)

Screenshot - Biomutant (PC)


Quelle: THQ Nordic
