Biomutant: Atomic Edition und Collector's Edition angekündigt - 4Players.de

THQ Nordic hat zwei Premium Editionen von Biomutant
angekündigt - wie schon bei Destroy All Humans!
und Darksiders Genesis
. Für 399,99 Euro wird die Biomutant Atomic Edition bei ausgewählten Händlern verfügbar sein. Die Biomutant Collector's Edition wird 109,99 Euro für PC und 119,99 Euro für Konsolen kosten.
Biomutant Atomic Edition:
- Biomutant - Das Spiel
- Detailliertes Diorama - 60 cm lang, 25 cm breit, 30 cm hoch
- Steelbook
- T-Shirt (Größe L/XL)
- Übergroßes Mousepad (80 cm x 35 cm)
- Stoff-Artwork (DIN A1)
- Soundtrack
- Premium-Box
Biomutant Collector's Edition:
- Biomutant - Das Spiel
- Figur des Spielhelden
- Stoff-Artwork (DIN A1)
- Soundtrack
- Premium-Box
Screenshot - Biomutant (PC)
Screenshot - Biomutant (PC)