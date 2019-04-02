 

Anno 1800: Ubisoft gibt Systemvoraussetzungen bekannt - 4Players.de

Anno 1800
Aufbau-Strategie
Publisher: Ubisoft
16.04.2019
von ,

Anno 1800: Ubisoft gibt Systemvoraussetzungen bekannt

Anno 1800 (Strategie) von Ubisoft
Anno 1800 (Strategie) von Ubisoft - Bildquelle: Ubisoft
Ubisoft hat die offiziellen Systemvoraussetzungen des Aufbauspiels Anno 1800 bekannt gegeben. Folgenden Hardware muss im Gehäuse stecken:

Minimale Konfiguration 1080p (30FPS): Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen) Prozessor: Intel Core i5 2500 @ 3.3 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz RAM: 8GB Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB), AMD Radeon R7 260X (2GB)   Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Minimale Konfiguration 1080p (60FPS): Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen) Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4460 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz RAM: 8GB Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB)   Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Empfohlene Konfiguration 1080p (30FPS): Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen) Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4690K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2 GHz RAM: 8GB Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB), AMD Radeon R9 285X (2GB)   Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Empfohlene Konfiguration 4K (60FPS): Betriebssystem: Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen) Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4690 @ 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz RAM: 8GB Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Anno 1800 erscheint weltweit am 16. April und wird exklusiv im Epic Store und im Uplay Store veröffentlicht. Vom 12. bis 14. April findet außerdem eine offene Beta statt.

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
