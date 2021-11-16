Age of Empires 4: Erster Patch veröffentlicht

Des Weiteren solltet ihr nach der Installations des Updates einen deutlichen Performance-Schub bei Kamerafahrten und einigen Ingame-Zwischensequenzen bemerken. Hinzu kommen einige Bugfixes, weitere Optimierungen und Anpassungen. Beachtet bitte, dass Replays aus früheren Versionen von Age of Empires 4 nicht mit der neuen Fassung kompatibel sind.
Hier die Patch Notes in der Übersicht:
- Changes made to drastically reduce performance drops when panning the camera across the map.
- Steam users are now able to link their Xbox Live accounts in-game.
- Some users reported health bars disappearing during gameplay regardless of their setting selections. This has been fixed with patch 7989, and in-game health bars should appear when you tell them to (in the settings!). The Mongol Town Center Capital can no longer be placed directly next to their opponent’s Town Center. From now on, the Mongol Town Center Capital must be placed in an explored area, and not within 20 tiles of an enemy’s Town Center. Our Balance team will continue to observe your feedback on this and other elements of gameplay.
- Small adjustments made to in-game localization.
Known Issues
- Replays from 7274 are not compatible with 7989.
- The requirements text for the Mongol Town Center Capital does not call out the necessity for it to be placed in an explored area. We will be fixing this in a future update.
- Known issueâ¯Infinite Relic Duplication for Rus Civilizationâ¯has been identified for a fix in a future update.
- Known issueâ¯Mongol Civ – Packed Buildings Continuously Repairedâ¯has been identified for a fix in a future update.
- Known issueâ¯Mongol Civ – Superior Mobility Providing Too Much Increased Movement Speedâ¯has been identified for a fix in a future update.
Age of Empires 4 ist am 28. Oktober 2021 auf PC erschienden. Im Test auf 4Players.de konnte das von Microsoft veröffentlichte Strategiespiel von Relic einen guten Eindruck hinterlassen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: gamescom 2021 Trailer