Age of Empires 4: Das erste Update des Jahres 2022 ist da

Dazu zählt sicherlich des gesteigerte Tempo, mit dem das Matchmaking-System ab sofort arbeitet. Viele Fans hatten sich beschwert, dass es mitunter extrem lange dauert, bis das System passende Gegner für sie findet. Mit der neuen Version soll es insgesamt 67 Prozent schneller gehen. Aueßrdem haben sich die Entwickler um das Balancing zahlreicher Einheiten gekümmert und deren Werte etwas angepasst. So greifen die berittenen Bogenschützen der Rus ab sofort etwas langsamer an, die Kriegsmönche sind nicht mehr ganz so schnell unterwegs. Die vollständigen (sehr langen) Patch Notes findet ihr auf der offiziellen Webseite von Age of Empires 4. An dieser Stelle präsentieren wir euch zumindest schon mal einen kleinen Ausschnitt:
Patch Notes für Age of Empires 4 v10257 (Ausschnitt)
- The rate that we widen the acceptable pool of appropriately skilled players to match you with has been increased by 67%. We expect this to lead to faster match-ups without proportionally compromising match-up quality.
- Scouts now move 35% slower while carrying an animal carcass
- Horseman II-IV ranged armor is increased from 1 to 2â¯(Updated to clarify previous wording)
HRE
- Spearmen now activate the spearwall ability correctly.
- Fixed an instance of the Prelate getting stuck while inspiring and would no longer inspire other units
Rus
- Horse Archers now attack slower, fire rate changed from 2.0 to 2.5â¯(Updated to clarify previous wording)
- Horse Archers no longer receive additional attack speed and additional damage from the Incendiary Arrows technology
- Warrior Monks now move 25% slower while carrying a Relic
