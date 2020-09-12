Rune 2: Kampagnen-Update ersetzt die bisherige Story und bringt die Dungeons of Midgard

Das Update für Rune 2 ist im Epic Games Store erhältlich. Die Steam-Version des Spiels wird im November 2020 startklar sein.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Dungeons Trailer
Features:
- "Main Narrative Overhaul: A new overarching story is introduced to RUNE II, with three main chapters that unwinds a tale of betrayal, rebirth, and revenge. Numerous side quests have been added to compliment the now linear direction.
- Dungeons of Midgard: Deep within the depths of Midgard, an ancient evil has awoken. Inspired by classic RUNE levels, the dungeons will challenge the most hardened Viking warriors as they encounter a gauntlet of enemies, challenging platform sequences, and vile monster bosses. Rare loot awaits!
- Skill Tree System: Bring the power of the Norse gods to aid your quest with unique abilities from the new skill tree system. Gain experience and unlock over 20 abilities centered around your chosen deity… or reject the gods to choose the heathen path!
- Viking Village Life: Rebuild the land of Midgard by gathering resources to repair villages. Create longhouses, forges, and other buildings to restore the community as villagers return to rally behind your cause. Loki’s army will attack during Horde Events, so take up arms with villagers to defend to the last man, woman, and child!
- Updated Co-Op Campaign: The new RUNE II narrative is best experienced together with friends online and co-op multiplayer has been vastly improved. Battle side-by-side against enemy hordes, revive fallen companions during battle, assault enemy fortifications to destroy their buildings, and stand as one to face the prankster god Loki!"